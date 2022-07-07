NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

john travolta tommy lee

Fans Can't Get Enough Of John Travolta & Tommy Lee's Bromance At A Florida Concert

Johnny and Tommy 💞

Florida Associate Editor
Tommy Lee kissing John Travolta's head. Right: John Travolta and Tommy Lee hugging.

Tommy Lee kissing John Travolta's head. Right: John Travolta and Tommy Lee hugging.

@tommylee | Instagram

Two of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll and the film industry got together, formed a friendship, and fans are freaking out! Tommy Lee and John Travolta have the most adorable bromance.

Lee, one of the original founders of Mötley Crüe, was on tour with his band in Jacksonville, FL, and had the Grease star supporting him on the sidelines this week.

The pair posted the same photo on Instagram and the actor also published a video of him showing he got the best "seat" in the house.

They shared sweet words in their captions thanking each other for a fun night.

"So good to see you John! Thanks for the energy movement on the ribs… 🙏🏻and comin to tonight’s show rockin with us!" the rockstar said.

To which Travolta responded, "Tommy, you are unequivocally the best. Tonight’s show was as good as it gets. You guys were pitch perfect, cream of the crop, pure rock ‘n’ roll. I love you tons."

Fans loved this so much, that they made it publicly known.

"This is a bromance that I never thought I'd see and I absolutely love it! ❤️," said one user.

Many comments on both pages showed their support for this friendship.

"I love this friendship sooooooo much 😍😍😍👏🙌," said another viewer.

The duo has had a budding friendship for a while. In 2020, Travolta's celebrated Lee's wife's birthday together for a "lovely lunch."

As far as the next time we see them together in public, we'll keep an eye out for America's new favorite bromance: Johnny and Tommy!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...