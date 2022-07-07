Fans Can't Get Enough Of John Travolta & Tommy Lee's Bromance At A Florida Concert
Johnny and Tommy 💞
Two of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll and the film industry got together, formed a friendship, and fans are freaking out! Tommy Lee and John Travolta have the most adorable bromance.
Lee, one of the original founders of Mötley Crüe, was on tour with his band in Jacksonville, FL, and had the Grease star supporting him on the sidelines this week.
The pair posted the same photo on Instagram and the actor also published a video of him showing he got the best "seat" in the house.
They shared sweet words in their captions thanking each other for a fun night.
"So good to see you John! Thanks for the energy movement on the ribs… 🙏🏻and comin to tonight’s show rockin with us!" the rockstar said.
To which Travolta responded, "Tommy, you are unequivocally the best. Tonight’s show was as good as it gets. You guys were pitch perfect, cream of the crop, pure rock ‘n’ roll. I love you tons."
Fans loved this so much, that they made it publicly known.
"This is a bromance that I never thought I'd see and I absolutely love it! ❤️," said one user.
Many comments on both pages showed their support for this friendship.
"I love this friendship sooooooo much 😍😍😍👏🙌," said another viewer.
The duo has had a budding friendship for a while. In 2020, Travolta's celebrated Lee's wife's birthday together for a "lovely lunch."
As far as the next time we see them together in public, we'll keep an eye out for America's new favorite bromance: Johnny and Tommy!