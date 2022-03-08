Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Is Sparking Student Walkouts & Even A Disney Boycott
"Many people are willing to fight and protect us," one organizer said.
A so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that's poised to become law in Florida is triggering celebrity outrage, student protests, backlash from the LGBTQ2+ community and even a boycott campaign against Disney.
The whole thing is over the Parental Rights in Education bill, which opponents are simply calling the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
The bill would ban "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" for kids below Grade 3, and it would allow parents to sue schools or teachers for breaking the rule, ABC News reports.
Backers have described it as an "anti-grooming bill," but LGBTQ+ activists have said it's discriminatory. U.S. President Joe Biden has even gone so far as to call it a "hateful" bill.
"Censoring classroom discussions won't keep kids from being LGBTQ," the American Civil Liberties Union recently said. "It just piles on the national pattern of attacks."
Celebrities such as Kate McKinnon have spoken out against the bill, although that hasn't be enough to stop it.
Kate McKinnon stops by the Update desk to discuss Florida's Don't Say Gay Billpic.twitter.com/NjLd7HXXXq— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1646545214
Many students also organized state-wide walkouts in protest of the bill earlier this month. Some of the organizers, including student Jack Petocz, have since been suspended for their efforts.
"I may have been suspended, but I will not be silenced. I am proud of who I am, and I am #notafraidtosaygay," he said in a tweet.
Will Larkins, a student who recently organized another walkout at his Winter Park High School, said it was great to see hundreds of students join the fight against the bill.
"Seeing my whole school come together in support of our community was beautiful. I got so many messages from LGBTQ alumni and students saying how hearing hundreds of kids chant 'love is love' brought them hope," he recently told Narcity in an online conversation.
"As disappointing as it is that the bill passed, it’s good to know how many people are willing to fight and protect us."
Disney has also come under fire after the company's CEO, Bob Chapek, was accused of donating to some of the politicians behind the bill.
Hashtags like "#BoycottDisney" and "#DisneyDoBetter" have blown up on social media in recent days, with fans and employees calling on the company to show more support for LGBTQ causes.
I am a LGBT animation writer at Disney and this is why I want the company I love to take a stand against the "Don't Say Gay" bill. #DisneySayGay #DisneyDoBetterpic.twitter.com/n8g0kgTkKf— Benjamin Siemon (@Benjamin Siemon) 1646596312
Chapek addressed the concerns in a statement on Monday, although he did not commit to pulling the donations.
"I do not want anyone to mistake a lack of statement for a lack of support. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is in the tactics to get there," he said in a memo to his Disney staffers, according to Variety.
The bill passed through the Florida Senate on Tuesday, and will become law if Gov. Ron DeSantis decides to sign it.
The law would take effect on July 1.