Here Are All The Oscar 2022 Performers & Presenters To Watch For At The Academy Awards
Just remember, we don't talk about Bruno.
The Oscars are always a star-studded show, but this year's Academy Awards are expected to be even more celebrity-filled with a bunch of presenters and performers lined up to carry the event.
The 94th Academy Awards are being hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on Sunday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada.
With ratings falling in recent years, the Oscars are really trying to give people what they want this time around. It'll be the first show in a few years with actual hosts, and there'll be several musical acts and famous faces on hand to liven things up.
How can you get yourself into the Oscars mood?
Well, we won't tell you to run out and cram every Best Picture nominee at this point.
Instead, we've pulled together a list of all the performances and presenters you'll see at the Academy Awards — because when Beyoncé shows up, we're all winners.
Here's who you can expect to see at the 2022 Oscars.
Performers
This year, we can expect five live performances from artists linked to some of the biggest Oscar-nominated movies of the year.
Beyoncé will be performing Be Alive from King Richard.
Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS will be performing No Time To Die from the latest James Bond movie of the same name.
We'll also get to see Reba McEntire performing Somehow You Do from Four Good Days.
Sebastián Yatra will also be doing the first live performance of the Oscar-nominated Dos Oruguitas from Disney's Encanto. The whole cast was also reportedly planning to perform the hit We Don't Talk About Bruno, but the Academy's announcement tweet about it has since been deleted.
Maybe it's because we aren't supposed to talk about him?
We'll find out on Sunday night!
Presenters
This year's star-studded list of presenters is quite long, and it includes something for everyone - whether you're a fan of Marvel, musicals, sports or anything to do with Canada.
You can expect to see the likes of Serena and Venus Williams, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, Shaun White, Elliot Page, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few.
An interesting late addition to the list this week was West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who recently said on Instagram that she wasn't invited to the awards show. Fans got really heated that West Side Story was nominated for seven Academy Awards, but the leading actress wasn't invited.
Here's the full list of presenters:
- Josh Brolin
- Jacob Elordi
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Jason Momoa
- Jill Scott
- J.K. Simmons
- Serena Williams
- Venus Williams
- Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey
- Stephanie Beatriz
- Ruth E. Carter
- Sean “Diddy” Combs
- Kevin Costner
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- DJ Khaled
- Jennifer Garner
- H.E.R.
- Tiffany Haddish
- Woody Harrelson
- Tony Hawk
- Anthony Hopkins
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Lily James
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Zoë Kravitz
- Mila Kunis
- Lady Gaga
- John Leguizamo
- Simu Liu
- Rami Malek
- Shawn Mendes
- Bill Murray
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Elliot Page
- Rosie Perez
- Tyler Perry
- Chris Rock
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Naomi Scott
- Kelly Slater
- Wesley Snipes
- Uma Thurman
- John Travolta
- Shaun White
- Yuh-Jung Youn