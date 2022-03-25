The $100K Oscar 2022 Swag Bag Includes Plastic Surgery & A Real Plot Of Land In Scotland
It’s nice to be nominated!
It truly pays off to get nominated for an Academy Award, whether or not you get to go home with a trophy at the 2022 Oscars.
Distinctive Assets, the marketing firm that puts together the unofficial Oscar "swag bags" each year, recently revealed the list of stuff that it's giving away to all the top nominees, and we're both confused and jealous about all the extravagant items in the bag.
With an estimated total value of more than US$100,000, the bag includes everything from snacks and beauty products to glamorous getaways and even a little patch of land in Scotland.
Because who doesn't want to own a piece of Scotland?
Each bag comes with upscale items such as manuka honey, chocolate pretzels covered in "edible gold crystals," self-esteem coaching sessions and the Exploding Kittens game, according to the news release.
But there are also some big-ticket items in there that many people would love to get their hands on, including visits to luxurious hotels and spas, a $10,000 certificate for cosmetic treatments, a plastic surgery voucher and a three-night stay at the Turin Castle in Scotland.
That trip to Scotland will likely come in handy for the nominees, because each of them will also get to own a tiny plot of land in the country from Highland Titles. That'll also make each nominee a "Lord and Lady of Glencoe," according to Distinctive Assets.
Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Oscars, but it does hand out these massive swag bags each year ahead of the awards show.
The company has made headlines several times in the past with its extravagant and unusual gifts, such as a vampire breast lift, $275 rolls of toilet paper, a $1,200 gold bike and hormone injections meant to make sex more exciting for women.
Distinctive Assets did not put an exact price tag on this year's offerings, other than to say it's all worth more than "six figures." However, past giveaways have been valued as high as US$232,000.
Lash Fary, the founder of the company, said that this year's swag bag is all about bouncing back after a tough couple of years.
"Despite perpetual bad news globally, it’s also an important form of self-preservation and self-care to carve out a little room for the fun, festive, and fabulous," he said in the news release.
Everyone nominated in the best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best director categories will be given the swag bags at some point before the show, Distinctive Assets says.
They'd all surely rather win the Oscar, but owning a bit of Scotland is a decent consolation prize, right?