'West Side Story' Star Says She's 'Not Invited' To The Oscars Despite Best Picture Nom

The internet is now going to war with the Oscars, Sharks vs. Jets-style.

Rachel Zegler selfie. Right: Rachel Zegler in front of a "West Side Story" poster.

@rachelzegler | Instagram

The star of Steven Spielberg's 2021 movie West Side Story, Rachel Zegler, says she wasn't invited to the Oscars this year and now everyone on the internet is scratching their heads in bewilderment.

At the weekend, Zegler posted a bunch of photos from the first quarter of 2022 via Instagram, and one of her followers commented that they, "Can't wait to see what [she'll] be wearing on Oscars night."

The rest will make you do a double take.

"I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel," responded Zegler.

As much as we love flannel, our hearts are broken. And it sounds like we're not the only ones, as the internet seems ready to go to war with the Oscars — Sharks vs. Jets style — over the awards show's treatment of the young star.

"That’s immensely bogus, you’ll still look greater than most on the carpet in those sweatpants," said one Instagram user.

Zelger — who plays the leading role of Maria in the movie — seems to be totally in the dark as to why she wasn't invited, elaborating further in the comments.

"Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," she said.

The star continued, "I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie."

Since she posted on IG, her inbox must have blown up because the actress took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Although Zegler wasn't nominated for an award herself, West Side Story is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Movie, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume and Best Sound.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada.

Narcity has reached out to the Academy Awards for comment. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.

