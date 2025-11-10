Canada's 'most romantic' small town is near Toronto and it looks like a Christmas storybook
It's a magical spot for a festive date.
Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year, with twinkling lights, cozy cafes, sparkling snowflakes, and decorations around every bend.
If you're looking for a festive date idea, you might want to plan a road trip to this quaint small town, which looks like it belongs on the front of a Christmas card.
Offering old-world vibes, Victorian Christmas charm, quaint shops and dazzling streets, it's a magical spot to explore with your favourite person.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page for the most romantic small towns in Canada, and this lakeside Ontario gem was one of the spots mentioned.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is a historic village known for its storybook charm and wine scene. Situated just under 2 hours from Toronto, the destination offers cozy little shops, warm cafes, delicious eateries, and endless vineyards.
The town is even more magical this time of year, when the holiday season spreads magic along its fairytale streets. According to Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism, the area transforms into an "authentic Christmas Village" with twinkly shops, holiday events and endless magic.
There are several romantic Christmas activities to enjoy with your loved one throughout the season, from holiday shows at The Shaw Festival Theatre to a Candlelight Stroll and visiting the "Christmas Wonderland" at the Pillar & Post.
You can also enjoy the Santa Claus Parade or take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through the old town.
For more festive fun, you can enjoy some holiday-themed events at the surrounding wineries, such as skating, wreath-making, and more.
It's also a great place to do some Christmas shopping, as the stores are filled with unique goods and treasures.
With its twinkly shops, festive events, and old-world romance, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a magical spot to visit with your favourite person this season.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.