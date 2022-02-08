Sections

The Oscars Just Snubbed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' & We Will Talk About The 'Encanto' Hit

We don't nominate Bruno, no no no!

Global Staff Writer
The Oscars Just Snubbed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' & We Will Talk About The 'Encanto' Hit
@encantomovie | Instagram

The Academy Awards did not talk about Bruno while announcing this year's Oscar nominees, and Encanto fans have a lot of feelings right now.

We Don't Talk About Bruno has been at or near the top of the charts on Billboard, Spotify and TikTok ever since the Disney film came out.

And seriously, it's hard to get out of your head.

But it seems like Disney submitted another Encanto hit for Best Original Song on Tuesday, and it had Bruno fans up in arms online.

We Don't Talk About Bruno was originally written by Puerto Rican lyricist Lin Manuel-Miranda, who is also celebrating nominations for West Side Story and his movieTick, Tick... Boom.

The cha cha cha genre-infused danceable track, which was written and co-produced solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mike Elizondo, is sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.

Several other songs from the movie are also on the list, including Dos Oruguitas, the song that did get an Oscar nomination.

Colombian pop singer Sebastian Yatra celebrated the Dos Oruguitas with a post on Instagram saying, "Colombia we are nominated for an Oscar."

Dos Oruguitas tells the story of two caterpillars in love who are afraid of letting go of one another.

It's one of two Spanish-language songs from Encanto that were not translated to the other languages to match the rest of the film.

The other song solely in Spanish is Carlos Vives' Colombia, mi Encanto" which is also on Billboard's Top 100.

The other Best Song nominees are:

  • Be Alive — Beyonce, from King Richard
  • Down To Joy — Van Morrison, from Belfast
  • No Time To Die — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, from No Time To Die
  • Somehow You Do — Diane Warren, from Four Good Days

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27.

