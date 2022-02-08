The Oscars Just Snubbed 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' & We Will Talk About The 'Encanto' Hit
We don't nominate Bruno, no no no!
The Academy Awards did not talk about Bruno while announcing this year's Oscar nominees, and Encanto fans have a lot of feelings right now.
We Don't Talk About Bruno has been at or near the top of the charts on Billboard, Spotify and TikTok ever since the Disney film came out.
And seriously, it's hard to get out of your head.
But it seems like Disney submitted another Encanto hit for Best Original Song on Tuesday, and it had Bruno fans up in arms online.
We Don't Talk About Bruno was originally written by Puerto Rican lyricist Lin Manuel-Miranda, who is also celebrating nominations for West Side Story and his movieTick, Tick... Boom.
So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (@questlove! @ArianaDeBose! @paulgtazewell! more!) but I woke up all of Washington Heights for @germaine_franco & Garfield & our #TickTickBoomMovie editors @MyronKerstein and Andy Weisblum! Grateful grateful grateful! -LMM— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin-Manuel Miranda) 1644328282
The cha cha cha genre-infused danceable track, which was written and co-produced solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mike Elizondo, is sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.
Several other songs from the movie are also on the list, including Dos Oruguitas, the song that did get an Oscar nomination.
Every song from @EncantoMovie on this week's #Hot100:\n\n#1, We Don't Talk About Bruno\n#8, Surface Pressure\n#20, The Family Madrigal\n#31, What Else Can I Do?\n#38, Dos Oruguitas\n#50, Waiting On A Miracle\n#74, All of You\n#100, Colombia, Mi Encanto (debut)— billboard charts (@billboard charts) 1644258534
Colombian pop singer Sebastian Yatra celebrated the Dos Oruguitas with a post on Instagram saying, "Colombia we are nominated for an Oscar."
Dos Oruguitas tells the story of two caterpillars in love who are afraid of letting go of one another.
It's one of two Spanish-language songs from Encanto that were not translated to the other languages to match the rest of the film.
The other song solely in Spanish is Carlos Vives' Colombia, mi Encanto" which is also on Billboard's Top 100.
The other Best Song nominees are:
- Be Alive — Beyonce, from King Richard
- Down To Joy — Van Morrison, from Belfast
- No Time To Die — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, from No Time To Die
- Somehow You Do — Diane Warren, from Four Good Days
The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27.