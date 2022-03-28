Canadians Were Everywhere At The Oscars & Here's Everything You Might've Missed
Two even went home with statues. 🤩
Hollywood's biggest night was a pretty big event for those north of the 49th parallel! The 2022 Academy Awards were awash with Canadian talent. Not only were several Canuck actors and singers presenting, but some Canadians even won Oscars for their cinematic work in 2021.
During the March 27 ceremony, Canada got recognition in two categories; Best Documentary (Short Subject) and Best Production Design.
Nova Scotia's own Ben Proudfoot took home an Oscar for his short documentary film The Queen of Basketball in a shortened ceremony that took place before the live broadcast.
The Halifax filmmaker's short chronicles the story of the first, and only, woman to be drafted into the NBA.
https://twitter.com/twitcoast/status/1508406381665304579\u00a0\u2026— Ben Proudfoot (@Ben Proudfoot) 1648474966
Along with Proudfoot, Patrice Vermette won an award for his production design work for the sci-fi epic Dune, an award he shared with the Hungarian Zsuzsanna Sipos.
Vermette, who was the lead in designing the look of the film, also shouted out the late Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee in his speech, who passed away this year as well as Dune's Quebecois director Denis Villeneuve.
Congratulations to Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos on your Academy Award\u00ae for Best Production Design for #DuneMovie! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/pVVLrGv5DS— DUNE (@DUNE) 1648425188
But, Canadians were present more than just in the nominees. Several Canada locals presented segments and awards. Among them were Simu Liu, who joked with Tiffany Hadish about all the things she loves about Canada.
Other Canadians who made appearances include Elliot Page, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film Juno, and Shawn Mendes who presented Best Adapted Screenplay with Tracee Ellis Ross.
Along with this, however, was a fair amount of controversy. Most notable was when, after making a joke about his Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith during the live broadcast.