Tiffany Haddish Flirted With Simu Liu At The Oscars & Dished On What She Loves About Canadians
A little sexy French moment went down between the two! 🔥
While there was plenty of unexpected drama at the 2022 Oscars, there was a cute Canadian moment that you might have missed.
On Sunday, March 27, Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish took to the stage to present an award and it seemed like they had a blast with their big Hollywood moment.
Liu stepped out in a red and white suit, which might be a nod to the Canadian flag, while Haddish opened their segment up with a zinger.
"Can you believe this? We got two superheroes on stage right now," she said, which caused Liu to look around in confusion.
"Two?" the Shang-Chi actor questioned.
"You've been in Marvel movies and I'm Tiffany Haddish," the actress hilariously explained. "Ask my community about me."
"Fair enough," Liu responded, before diving into the important stuff.
| O MAIOR APRESENTADOR!\nSimu Liu esbanjou carisma ao lado da atriz Tiffany Haddish apresentando a categoria \u2018Melhor Filme Internacional\u2019.\n\nO pr\u00eamio foi para o favorito da noite, Drive My Car, do Jap\u00e3o. \n\n#Oscarspic.twitter.com/MESQTwdP7K— Simu Liu Brasil (@Simu Liu Brasil) 1648432174
"We are here to present the award for International Feature Film which is particularly exciting for me since I come from an international country that for many Americans may seem exotic and different — Canada," he explained, which got some cheers from the crowd.
Haddish then asked him if he can speak French, to which Liu had the cheekiest response to: "Voulez-vous couchez avec moi?"
The actress then shared that she has "a thing" for Canadians.
"I like that circle bacon," she explained. "The men with the jackets that ride on mooses with the hats and stuff. The Molson beer, the accents."
Liu told her that it's all in the vowels for the Canuck accent.
"I like the vowels," she flirtatiously responded before they announced the nominees and winner for their category.
Haddish and Liu's interaction was one of the lighter moments at the 94th Academy Awards.
At one point during the evening, Will Smith marched on stage and appeared to strike Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke that appeared to reference Jada Pinkett Smith and her bald head.
"Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me," Rock said after the incident. Yikes!
