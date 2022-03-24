Editions

Simu Liu's Dad Just Gave Him Some Advice For The Oscars & LOL What A Burn

"My father, full of encouraging words."

Simu Liu.

@simuliu | Instagram

@simuliu | Instagram

As well as being an actual Marvel superhero, Simu Liu will be adding a new role to his ongoing list of accomplishments: Oscar presenter.

The Canadian actor recently announced that he will be taking part in the big event and while that might be an intimidating task, his dad recently gave him some words of wisdom.

On March 23, the Shang-Chi actor tweeted about what his dad shared with him.

"My father, full of encouraging words: 'So the Oscars are coming up, have you found out what category you're presenting yet? Also want to remind you that the Oscars aren't about YOU!'" his dad apparently said to him.

"Thanks Dad," he wrote in response to that pretty sick burn.

Ouch!

Twitter had some pretty hilarious responses to Simu's Dad.

"Say back to your dad 'I don’t need Oscar I got ten rings,'" tweeted one person.

"This is the same man that would probably scream "THAT'S MY SON" the moment that you appear on the screen," wrote another.

Liu shared the news about his upcoming gig on Instagram at the beginning of the month with a nod to his mom and her reaction to the whole thing.

"Imagine telling your immigrant mother that you’re going to the Oscars but you’re not nominated or anything," he captioned the post.

"Whatever Mom doesn’t matter I’M GOING TO DA OSCARSSSSS."

The 94th Academy Awards are being held on Saturday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Best of luck, Simu! Your parents (and Canada) are sure to be proud!

