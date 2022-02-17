Simu Liu Says He Feels Like An 'Outsider' In Hollywood & Opened Up About 'Backlash From Within'
"I don’t have to prove to anyone or myself that I deserve to be here."
Simu Liu has had an incredible amount of success lately and it seems like he's now feeling the pressure that can come with fame.
The Canadian actor will be on the cover of Vanity Fair's iconic annual "Hollywood" edition on March 8, alongside fellow big-name celebs Idris Elba, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield.
In an interview with the publication, he opened up about Asian representation and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.
"What I wasn’t prepared for was backlash from within, for people to say, ‘He’s not our representative,'" Liu says to Vanity Fair, per ET Canada. "Even if there are only a couple of people saying it, it always hurts.”
As well as starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu has hosted Saturday Night Live, guest-hosted Kelly Clarkson's show and has a new book coming out soon where he chats about being a newcomer in a land of poutine and double doubles.
Despite these successes, he shared that he still has some insecurities.
"I still feel very much like I’m an outsider in Hollywood … but I’m starting to realize I don’t have to prove to anyone or myself that I deserve to be here," he said.
"Taking up this space and being unapologetic — these things came a lot easier to me back in the day, when I didn’t have a seat at the table," he shared. "I was playing a very different game but I think I’m slowly finding that courage again."
Liu took to his Insta to share a peek at the magazine, along with a thoughtful caption: "The horizon never gets closer, it just becomes richer and more beautiful. details become clearer and fill you with more energy and ideas. your perception of what is possible evolves and expands. you become addicted to chasing it."
We love you, Simu!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.