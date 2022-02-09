Sections

simu liu

Simu Liu Showed Off His Gymnastics Skills & The Moves Would Make Shang-Chi Proud (VIDEO)

His freshly-dyed blonde hair also made an appearance.

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu Showed Off His Gymnastics Skills & The Moves Would Make Shang-Chi Proud (VIDEO)
@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu can still do his Shang-Chi moves and he recently posted a few videos to prove it.

On February 7, the Canadian actor shared some videos on his Instagram story of himself and a few friends showing off their gymnastics skills and flexing on each other.

"Back at the gym after way too long," Liu said. "I'm very unathletic right now. We're just gonna see what happens."

It seems that he isn't all that out of shape though, as he showed off his first move, which appears to be some kind of spinning kick.

@simuliu | Instagram

He then gave us a look at his backflip skills, which are impressively highlighted by the camera's slow-motion feature.

While it's unclear if he meant to land on his two feet, the way he ended up in a crouched pose looks very Marvel superhero-esque.

@simuliu | Instagram

For his final trick, Liu does a tumbling routine that looks like something straight out of Cheer.

He starts off at a run and then launches into two moves, the last of which involve some fancy twists and turns.

@simuliu | Instagram

This isn't the first time Liu has flexed his skills for the world outside of his movies. Back in September, he did a backflip at a packed stadium in California, before throwing the first pitch at a Giants-Dodgers game.

It's a good thing he's still got his moves — he'll likely need them for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel!

simu liu

simu liu

