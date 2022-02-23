Sections

Tom Holland Left Simu Liu A Sweet Voice Memo & It's The Marvel Crossover You Love To See

Apparently Spider-Man is a fan of Shang-Chi! 😍

@simuliu | Instagram, @tomholland2013 | Instagram

Simu Liu's got some advice for young people, but as it turns out, they're more interested in Tom Holland than his words of wisdom.

In a clip that streamed on YouTube on February 19, the Canadian celeb addressed a large crowd of teens at the BBYO International Convention 2022 in Baltimore where he attempted to share how he reached success.

After chatting about how some of his "oh sh*t" moments eventually led to him becoming a Marvel superhero, Liu was asked a very important question by someone in the crowd.

"Do you know Tom Holland?"

Liu whipped out his phone and tried to call up his pal, but he didn't pick up. However, he did ask the crowd to get quiet so he could play a voice note Holland left for him.

BBYO Insider | YouTube

"I just watched Shang-Chi bro that film is so f*cking awsome," the English actor can be heard saying as the crowd cheered.

"So I guess the lesson is work really hard and follow your dreams and maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo," Liu joked.

Maybe the two will eventually meet up on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fingers crossed!

He did also take the time to share with the youngsters some of the actual things that led to him becoming a celebrity, like getting laid off a week before his 23rd birthday at an accounting job he hated.

Liu said with nothing left to lose, he accepted an ad on Craigslist to be a movie extra which eventually snowballed into landing a gig on Kim's Convenience and then as a Marvel superhero.

"If you have something inside you right now that you're kind of afraid to admit to the world this dream that you've always had I think you owe it to yourself to do it," he told the group.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

