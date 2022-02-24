Sections

Simu Liu Will Be In The New 'Barbie' Movie & Another Famous Canadian Will Star As Ken

🎵 Life in plastic, it's fantastic! 🎵

It looks like Simu Liu is about to join forces with Ryan Gosling and it's the iconic Canadian Hollywood representation you just love to see.

On Thursday, February 24, Liu shared a post to his Instagram grid announcing his involvement in the upcoming Barbie film where Gosling has been tapped to play Barbie's boyfriend, Ken.

Both Gosling and Liu are incredibly handsome men, so they've already got that sort of flawless-doll aesthetic about them.

As for the chiselled physique Ken and his friends have, Liu's caption sums up how he'll be getting into shape for it: "Welp…I guess it’s salad for dinner."

You got this, Simu!

He also posted a picture of a handsome-looking doll, but it's unclear whether it's modelled on Liu's appearance or if that will be the vibe of his look in the movie.

As well as the two famous Canadians, Margot Robbie will be starring as the lead character of Barbie. Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera are also in the film, but their roles haven't been revealed just yet.

As for what the film's all about, it sounds like there's going to be some pretty hilarious hijinks.

"A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world," says the IMDb page for the movie. "A Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys."

As the band Aqua eloquently once said, "Life in plastic, it's fantastic!"

A release date for the movie is yet to be confirmed.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

