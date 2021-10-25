Ryan Gosling Will Reportedly Play Ken In An Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie & We Can Totally See It
Margot Robbie will be Barbie herself.
Ryan Gosling is a very handsome man, so reports of him being cast as Ken in the upcoming Barbie film make total sense to us.
According to Deadline, the Canadian A-lister is in the final stages of negotiations to play the iconic doll alongside Margot Robbie as the lead character of Barbie.
The flick will be "a live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys," according to an IMDb page. "A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."
The film is said to be directed by Greta Gerwig as well as co-written by her along with Noah Baumbach.
The very attractive and talented actors are apparently set to start filming at the beginning of 2022, and we can't wait to see it!
