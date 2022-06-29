NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

barbie

Hear Margot Robbie's Barbie Voice & See Will Ferrell Rollerskate In Leaked Videos On TikTok

Imagination, life is your creation!

Global Staff Writer
Margot Robbie as Barbie. Right: Will Ferrell.

Margot Robbie as Barbie. Right: Will Ferrell.

Warner Bros. Pictures | Twitter, @patt1_may0 | Tiktok

We're still a year away from the Barbiemovie, but people on TikTok have been sharing some early glimpses of Margot Robbie on set in California, and it looks like we're in for a glorious pink-and-neon fever dream.

Several users have been posting TikTok videos from Venice Beach, California in recent days, where Robbie was spotted shooting a rollerblading scene with Ryan Gosling (a.k.a. Ken) and Will Ferrell.

One woman said she "accidentally walked onto" the set recently, and she shared a few glimpses of what the actors look like in costume.

In the video, you see Will Ferrell standing in a dark suit while wearing a Barbie-pink button-down shirt and tie. Then she shared some scenes of Gosling and Robbie rollerblading around together with cameras right in front of them.

@patt1_may0

Accidentally walked onto the new movie set BARBIE. With Will Ferrell, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling. 🌴🫶🏼✈️📍 #barbie #newmoviebarbie #ryangosling #margotrobbie #willferrell #venicebeach #california #backgroundactor #vacation #fypシ゚viral #fyp

Another TikTok user posted a scene with Will Ferrell and a gang of black-suited goons riding around on rollerskates.

We're going to go out on a limb and guess these are the bad guys.

@tiktokkolotto

Will Ferrell on roller skates filming the Barbie movie in Venice, LA #willferrell #barbie #margotrobbie #connorswindells #ryangosling #jamiedemetriou #sexeducation #venice #hollywood #moviesets #filmsets #movies #losangeles #LA

In another video, a user got close enough to hear Robbie actually delivering a line in her Barbie voice.

"Ready for fun?!" she says in the scene.

Yes. Yes we are!

@pvxiegf

“ready for fun?” THIS MF MOVIE IS MY ONLY WILL TO LIVE RN || #pvxiegf #barbiemovie #xyzbca #barbie #barbiemovies #barbie2023 #margotrobbie #americaferrera #fyp #viral

Another leaked set of photos seems to show Barbie punching out a guy for groping her.

Some users complained about the leaks, saying they're worried that the plot of the film will be spoiled.

"Why there’s so much (sic) footage from the set (sic), I’m afraid that if this keeps happening the plot will leak," said a user about the video.

"Ok my predictions are it’ll (sic) be an ‘aquamarine’ type storyline (sic) where her and ken get stuck in the real world and have to learn to blend in," commented Holly Olivia.

"We’d have seen the whole movie from on-set (sic) footage by the time shooting's (sic) done," said another user.

At least now we're extra excited to see the film!

The Barbie movie will be in theatres July 21, 2023.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...