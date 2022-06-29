Hear Margot Robbie's Barbie Voice & See Will Ferrell Rollerskate In Leaked Videos On TikTok
Imagination, life is your creation!
We're still a year away from the Barbiemovie, but people on TikTok have been sharing some early glimpses of Margot Robbie on set in California, and it looks like we're in for a glorious pink-and-neon fever dream.
Several users have been posting TikTok videos from Venice Beach, California in recent days, where Robbie was spotted shooting a rollerblading scene with Ryan Gosling (a.k.a. Ken) and Will Ferrell.
One woman said she "accidentally walked onto" the set recently, and she shared a few glimpses of what the actors look like in costume.
In the video, you see Will Ferrell standing in a dark suit while wearing a Barbie-pink button-down shirt and tie. Then she shared some scenes of Gosling and Robbie rollerblading around together with cameras right in front of them.
@patt1_may0
Accidentally walked onto the new movie set BARBIE. With Will Ferrell, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling. 🌴🫶🏼✈️📍 #barbie #newmoviebarbie #ryangosling #margotrobbie #willferrell #venicebeach #california #backgroundactor #vacation #fypシ゚viral #fyp
Another TikTok user posted a scene with Will Ferrell and a gang of black-suited goons riding around on rollerskates.
We're going to go out on a limb and guess these are the bad guys.
@tiktokkolotto
Will Ferrell on roller skates filming the Barbie movie in Venice, LA #willferrell #barbie #margotrobbie #connorswindells #ryangosling #jamiedemetriou #sexeducation #venice #hollywood #moviesets #filmsets #movies #losangeles #LA
In another video, a user got close enough to hear Robbie actually delivering a line in her Barbie voice.
"Ready for fun?!" she says in the scene.
Yes. Yes we are!
@pvxiegf
“ready for fun?” THIS MF MOVIE IS MY ONLY WILL TO LIVE RN || #pvxiegf #barbiemovie #xyzbca #barbie #barbiemovies #barbie2023 #margotrobbie #americaferrera #fyp #viral
Another leaked set of photos seems to show Barbie punching out a guy for groping her.
\u201cMargot Robbie filming a sexual harassment scene for \u2018BARBIE\u2019 in LA.\u201d— Cinema Solace (@Cinema Solace) 1656510484
Some users complained about the leaks, saying they're worried that the plot of the film will be spoiled.
"Why there’s so much (sic) footage from the set (sic), I’m afraid that if this keeps happening the plot will leak," said a user about the video.
"Ok my predictions are it’ll (sic) be an ‘aquamarine’ type storyline (sic) where her and ken get stuck in the real world and have to learn to blend in," commented Holly Olivia.
"We’d have seen the whole movie from on-set (sic) footage by the time shooting's (sic) done," said another user.
At least now we're extra excited to see the film!
The Barbie movie will be in theatres July 21, 2023.