NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Will Ferrell's Birthday By Recreating A Scene From 'Step Brothers'

He put his own special twist on it.

Trending Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Will Ferrell's Birthday By Recreating A Scene From 'Step Brothers'
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, vancityreynolds | TikTok

Will Ferrell recently celebrated a birthday and his buddy Ryan Reynolds sent him a fun message via his TikTok page.

On Saturday, July 16, the Canadian actor "performed" his very own rendition of Andrea Bocelli's “Por Ti Volaré."

Fans of the movie Step Brothers will remember that Ferrell soulfully performed that song during a pivotal moment of the film while John C. Reilly backed him up on the drums.

In Reynolds' version, the opening chords of the dramatic song start playing and just as you think he's about to belt out some powerful Italian lyrics, he stops and looks around, appearing to be confused.

He appears to not know when he's supposed to start singing and after making a few more attempts, the video ends.

"Happy birthday, Will Ferrell!!!" Reynolds wrote on the video for his friend's big day.

The two celebs are slated to appear in the Apple TV+ film Spirited which is being released on Christmas later this year.

According to IMDb, the movie is a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, where Reynolds will be playing Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Hopefully we'll get to hear the two sing some holiday tunes and possibly even perform a little duet together!

Earlier in the year, Reynolds and Ferrell created a bit of chaos when they swapped appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live andThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwithout letting the respective hosts know about the change.

During Reynolds' appearance on Fallon, he got real with the American audience.

"You have to stop saying that you're going to move to Canada whenever you're mad at something in the U.S.," Reynolds told them

.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...