Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Will Ferrell's Birthday By Recreating A Scene From 'Step Brothers'
He put his own special twist on it.
Will Ferrell recently celebrated a birthday and his buddy Ryan Reynolds sent him a fun message via his TikTok page.
On Saturday, July 16, the Canadian actor "performed" his very own rendition of Andrea Bocelli's “Por Ti Volaré."
Fans of the movie Step Brothers will remember that Ferrell soulfully performed that song during a pivotal moment of the film while John C. Reilly backed him up on the drums.
In Reynolds' version, the opening chords of the dramatic song start playing and just as you think he's about to belt out some powerful Italian lyrics, he stops and looks around, appearing to be confused.
He appears to not know when he's supposed to start singing and after making a few more attempts, the video ends.
"Happy birthday, Will Ferrell!!!" Reynolds wrote on the video for his friend's big day.
The two celebs are slated to appear in the Apple TV+ film Spirited which is being released on Christmas later this year.
According to IMDb, the movie is a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, where Reynolds will be playing Ebeneezer Scrooge.
Hopefully we'll get to hear the two sing some holiday tunes and possibly even perform a little duet together!
Earlier in the year, Reynolds and Ferrell created a bit of chaos when they swapped appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live andThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwithout letting the respective hosts know about the change.
During Reynolds' appearance on Fallon, he got real with the American audience.
"You have to stop saying that you're going to move to Canada whenever you're mad at something in the U.S.," Reynolds told them
.
