Will Ferrell Was At A Whitecaps Game In Vancouver & He Was Booed By The Crowd (VIDEO)
The actor co-owns the Los Angeles Football Club.
Will Ferrell was spotted at a Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club game in B.C. but he wasn't there to cheer on the Canadian team.
The actor was at the soccer game on Sunday supporting the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), a team he co-owns, and the crowd wasn't happy about it based on the booing that could be heard inside the stadium.
Several videos of Ferrell have been posted to X, showing the Elf actor walking around BC Place in Vancouver before the MLS game.
In one video the comedian is talking to Canadian professional soccer player Maxime Crépeau.
In another video shared by @IyanVelji, Ferrell is shown on the Jumbotron tipping his LAFC cap to the crowd from his seat.
However, you can hear the crowd booing the actor seemingly because he's not there to cheer for the Vancouver Whitecaps.
"Will Ferrell got booed at a Vancouver Whitecaps FC soccer game. He was wearing a cap displaying the opposing team's (Los Angeles FC's) logo," the X user tweeted.
The X page for Fox Soccer also shared a video of Ferrell watching the game.
"There you see one of the greatest comedians of all time," the commentator says in the clip when Ferrell was shown on the screen.
"How into this LAFC team is he man? He loves them," another commentator responds.
The Vancouver Whitecaps did receive support from other Canadian athletes at the game.
Several NHL players with the Vancouver Canucks were there to cheer on the fellow B.C. team, including Ilya Mikheyev and Filip Hronek.
In the end it looks like Ferrell was a good luck charm at the game because the LAFC ended up winning 1-0 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.