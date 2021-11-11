Will Ferrell Pretended To Be Ryan Reynolds On 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Trolled Canada’s 2021 Election
He's not wrong ... 🤣
When Will Ferrell showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, he did not hold back his opinions on Ryan Reynolds' abs, Blake Lively's cooking and Canada's snap election in 2021.
Speaking to the show's host on November 10 — after switching places with Ryan Reynolds at the last minute — Ferrell attempted to speak about the Canadian's latest movie Red Notice, as well as a few other things.
"I think it's gonna be good. I mean, we hope, right?" he joked, before getting the plot of the movie totally, totally wrong.
Will Ferrell Shows Up Instead of Ryan Reynolds www.youtube.com
A little later, he spoke about Reynolds' wife Blake Lively (she's apparently very good at cooking oatmeal) and said their three kids dressed up as "Deadpool, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Deadpool" for Halloween.
When asked if he (pretending to be Reynolds) voted in Canada's snap election earlier this year, Ferrell responded, "I did."
Explaining what a snap election is, he added, "It's a term that means get it over super quick because we couldn't give a sh*t."
A little later, the American star roasted Canada just a tiny bit more by performing a so-called "French" rap that he'd written — which was actually worse than Justin Bieber's attempt at French in his new "Timbiebs" commercial. Nice try though, Will!