Ryan Reynolds Revealed A 'First Look' At His New Movie & Apparently Will Ferrell Is His Hero

Ferrell tried to charge him for a TikTok appearance. 😂

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

As a special Christmas Day treat, Ryan Reynolds shared a "first look" at his upcoming flick Spirited with Well Ferrell, and it looks like all kinds of fun.

According to IMDB, the movie is set to be a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, and to share the first peek, Reynolds put together a digital photo album.

It also revealed that the Canadian's computer background is a picture of Ferrell with the words "MY HERO" beside the actor's face, along with a few hearts.

"OK, time for the Spirited first look. Don't need anything fancy, just a little iPhoto," he said in a voiceover.

He then opened a folder called "Boston" with pics from July to December 2021 and started a slideshow.

It begins with a super blurry selfie of the Canadian actor before transitioning to what appears to be Reynolds and Ferrell doing some dancing lessons.

It then switches to more serious content, such as Ferrell attempting to request payments from Reynolds for wardrobe, coffee and even a TikTok appearance. At $2.75 for the latter, that's a pretty good deal!

The video cuts to three takeout coffee cups with the words "Past," "Present" and "Yet-to-Come" written on them, followed by a still of Reynolds speaking at the National Association of Christmas Tree Growers.

The movie is set to be released for "Holidays 2022."

Reynolds posted a wrap photo of the film back in October, when he announced that he would be taking a sabbatical from movie making.

He recently opened up about the decision and shared that it was made in order to spend more time with his family and to focus on his businesses outside of the film industry.

