Ryan Gosling Got Real About His Life During Lockdown & Said His Kids Are A 'Tougher Crowd'
They also think that he works on the moon. 😂
Parenting during the pandemic has no doubt been difficult, and Ryan Gosling recently opened up about what it was like for him and Eva Mendes to be at home with their two daughters.
In an interview with the U.K. edition of GQ published on January 1, the Canadian actor revealed that he's more aware of the passage of time now.
"Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to," he shared.
When asked if the pandemic had a part to play in how he views time, Gosling said he wasn't sure.
"I feel like I need more time [laughs] to process it. But we have two kids [with actor Eva Mendes], so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained."
Although he noted that he and Mendes did "more acting in quarantine than in our films" to keep their little ones entertained, he revealed that the two girls are a "tougher crowd" than what they are used to.
"Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best," he said.
Gosling also shared that his girls have a hard time distinguishing between his work as an actor and himself as a real person.
When he shot the 2018 flick First Man about Neil Armstrong's life, his daughters would point to the moon and tell people that's where their dad worked.
Fair enough!