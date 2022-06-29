Eva Mendes Says She Wears Ryan Gosling's 'Ken' Underwear & Shared Her Favourite 'Barbie' Meme
"I feel like my man has started a real Renaissance, like 'Ken-naissance.'"
It seems like Eva Mendes has a bit of a crush on her hubby Ryan Gosling's character in the upcoming filmBarbie and she has some swag to prove it.
On June 27, the actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and chatted about her reaction to seeing the Canadian his Ken get-up.
"Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old and me was like 'ahh,'" she said, letting out a dreamy sigh.
"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny so it worked on all levels, but when I saw it — when he sent it to me from work — and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear, please?'" she said, explaining that she never asks him for anything.
And it looks like Gosling pulled through for her.
"I do have it," Mendes said about the Ken underwear. "I'm wearing it right now."
For some unexpected reason, Jerry O'Connell then appeared dressed in Gosling's Ken look before taking a seat with Mendes and the hosts.
"You know what, I feel like my man has started a real Renaissance, like 'Ken-naissance,'" she said of the copycat look.
One of the hosts noted that the neon picture of Gosling "spawned 1000 memes" and asked Mendes if she has a favourite, which they then pulled up.
A meme that says "inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings.Entertainment Tonight | YouTube
"Okay, so I saw that someone sent that to me," she said of the Gosling meme featuring the actor in Barbie and The Grey Man with the caption "Inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings."
"I said, 'well, I definitely want to spend my nights with The Grey Man and then spend my days with Ken that's a party,'" she cheekily shared.
Barbie will be in theatres on July 21, 2023.