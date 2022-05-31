Simu Liu Says He Wanted To Be Hot 'So Badly' & Shared What It Was Like Getting His Body Waxed
“It’s very embarrassing."
Simu Liu recently opened up about his teen years and it sounds like it was just as awkward and embarrassing as most people's experience with that time in their lives.
In an interview posted on Monday, May 30, the Canadian celeb chatted with The Independent about his book We Were Dreamers as well as his upcoming role in Barbie.
When asked if he liked who he once was in his younger years, the Marvel star got reflective.
“I don’t think I do," he told the outlet. "I was constantly aware of how I was being perceived. In my younger years, I was desperate for the admiration of others."
"Sometimes I would try to say or do things to capture people’s attention, but people would just roll their eyes," he continued, adding that he was "a sad kid."
He added that he wanted to work at Abercrombie because it was so representative of what was considered attractive at that time.
“It’s very embarrassing, but I wanted so badly to be hot,” he shared. “I wanted so badly to be desired and loved and admired. I had an attention deficiency at home, but also I was probably just a dumb kid who wanted a girlfriend and to be thought of as attractive. I mean, who doesn’t?”
Fair enough!
Liu also got real about what getting waxed was like as he recently had to get rid of his body hair for his role in Barbie, which stars fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular character.
“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” the actor said of the process of getting his hair ripped from his body.
“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life," he explained. "I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”
Hopefully it was worth it, Simu!
