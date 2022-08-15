Simu Liu & Jade Bender — Here's What We Know About Their Relationship So Far
They've apparently known each other for years. 👀
Sorry, ladies and gents, but it seems Simu Liu is off the market! The Canadian celeb has recently been spotted out and about with actress Jade Bender, and they've almost made it Insta official.
So, what do we know about Simu Liu's new girlfriend?
According to IMDb, the 24-year-old played a role in the R-rated 2022 Netflix film Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson, which is about a 37-year-old who wakes up from a 20-year long coma after a cheerleading stunt gone wrong and is now "ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."
As well, she played a part in the 2020 comedic TV movie Night School which documents a group of adults going to nightschool who find themselves "unexpectedly bonding over the shared experience."
The couple have known each other for a few years, according to People, so it's hard to say for sure how long they have been dating.
The romance speculation started in 2019 when the couple stepped out together at the Unforgettable Gala, which Liu hosted.
However, it would be a few years before the rumour mill started swirling again.
In June of 2022, the two were spotted out for dinner and Bender later accompanied Liu to his taping at Jimmy Kimmel Live.
A month later, the couple appeared to confirm their relationship by stepping out together at the ESPY Awards, where Liu and Lindsey Vonn presented Stephen Curry with the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance.
On July 25 the duo almost went Instagram official, Bender posted some cute pictures of her and Liu from Comic-Con, including one of them laughing at the camera and one of her asleep cuddled up with a dog.
That same day, Liu also posted a recap of Comic-Con featuring two pictures of Bender, and summed up what the whole experience meant to him.
"Back at Hall H three years after it all began, with the most passionate fans in the world," he captioned his post. "When I showed up in 2019 I was almost an entirely different person; skinnier, more naive and definitely better rested. The crowd was overwhelming and the lights were blinding. Now, in 2022… it feels like home."
"I’m beyond grateful for the experiences and relationships that have shaped me these past three years, for the love that I’ve received and the moments that have challenged me. Excited for the next phase. I love you guys so much!!"
It seems like they're not totally opening up about their love in front the world just yet, but it's clear these two have a special relationship. Aww!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.