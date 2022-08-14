Simu Liu & Lilly Singh Represented 'Asians From The 6ix' & You Love To See It (PHOTOS)
"Let's go DESIS!!"
Simu Liu and Lilly Singh recently attended a party for season 3 of the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever and had the cutest interaction.
On Friday, August 12, the two Canadian celebs both took to their Instagram stories to share some love.
"FACT: When two Canadians meet in a crowded place they automatically gravitate towards one another and immediately become best friends," Liu wrote over a pic of him with his arm around Singh as they smiled for the camera.
"DOUBLE FACT when both Canadians are Asians from the 6ix."
Lilly Singh and Simu at a party for Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever.'@simuliu | Instagram
Singh also posted a story of herself doing a dramatic turn outside of the cinema.
"Let's go DESIS," she wrote on her video, which is a term used to describe people who hail from certain countries such as India, where Singh's parents are from.
Lilly Singh outside of the theatre for 'Never Have I Ever.'@lilly | Instagram
While the two didn't snap any pictures with the lead actor and fellow Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Mississauga-born star posted a few pictures with the cast of Never Have I Ever on her Insta grid, showing how the GTA was well and truly represented at the fancy Hollywood party.
Ramakrishnan recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she shared the prank she likes to pull on people.
"Are you getting advice from Mindy Kaling?" Fallon asked Ramakrishnan of the show's creator.
"Yes, yes," she confirmed. "My favourite thing, though, is to try and convince people that we're distantly related because then they feel awkward. They're like, 'Oh, yeah, because like you guys are both brown like yeah, you guys got to be related.'"
"And I'm like no, no," she said. "I just totally made that up."
The third season ofNever Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix.
