Lilly Singh Says She's 'Peaked' After Nicki Minaj Danced Up On Her At Carnival (VIDEO)
"But then she started wining and my brain was like… BOIIIIIIIIII." 😂
Lilly Singh is currently living it up in Trinidad for Carnival and it seems she ran into Nicki Minaj.
On Monday, February 27, Singh took to her Instagram to share a video of Minaj dancing up on the Canadian celeb.
"Y’all. I’ve peaked," she wrote as her caption. "This is the pinnacle of my content."
She explained that she was a little tipsy when the "Anaconda" singer suddenly appeared in front of her.
"My brain was like, 'CHILL LILLY,'" she said of the situation. "But then she started wining and my brain was like… BOIIIIIIIIII," which is absolutely fair as you can visually see Lilly get shook over Minaj's moves.
She then thanked whoever captured the video, which she described as "gold."
"I’m hot trash and I’ve never loved myself more," she said in conclusion.
In the video itself, the Minaj remix to "Shake the Place" by Machel Montano and Destra plays as Lilly eyes the rapper.
"When you tipsy and Nicki Minaj enters the chat," says the text over the video as Singh says she tries to be "chill" and "professional."
"But then she starts wining in front of you and that booty," the text said as Singh grins.
In the comments, people were loving the hilarious interaction between the two queens.
"This has to be top three of my fav post of yours to date!!" said one person. "God bless everyone involved in the making of this greatness."
"This made my day! The best edited candid video," said another. "I cannot."
"The amount of times I’ve watched this is not ok, one person wrote, which is a mood.
Enjoy the rest of Carnival!
