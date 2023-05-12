Lilly Singh's New Movie Has An Open Casting Call In Toronto & You Can Make Over $500 A Day
There are 3 roles available!
Attention all aspiring South Asian actors! A new movie produced by and starring Lilly Singh is now casting in the Greater Toronto Area. And the best part? No prior acting experience is required.
This could be your chance to follow in the footsteps of Mississauga's own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who landed her breakout role in the hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever" through an open casting call.
The movie is a coming-of-age comedy with an R-rated twist, so all talent must be comfortable with sexual content.
The casting call is specifically looking for a teen girl, a woman in her 40s or 50s, and a woman over 60, all of whom are of South Asian descent.
The teen girl is sought to portray a younger version of Maya, the main character. As Lilly Singh will play the present-day Maya, the ideal candidate for the role of young Maya should have a notable resemblance to the star and must be at least 12 years old.
“This feisty South Asian girl is a confident 'smartass' who is as liberated and Americanized as they come,” the description of young Maya’s character reads.
The other two roles available include Veena, Maya's mother, who is vocal about her disappointment in her daughter's career path and Nani, Maya's grandmother, who is tough and comedic.
The production team is looking for unrepresented talent only, so if you have an agent, please ask them to submit you directly.
The deadline dates mentioned in the casting call are late May to late June, with pay rates starting at $575/day for actor roles and $850/day for principal roles under ACTRA IPA.
To apply, upload a headshot or recent photo (without hats or sunglasses) and a short video introducing yourself with your name, height, and any languages you speak besides English. Teens must also include their age.
Who knows? The next South Asian star could be right here in the GTA. Don't miss out on this opportunity to kick-start your acting career!
You can apply for the role here.