Lilly Singh Visited Toronto's Naughty Waffle House This Weekend & She Was 'Really Kind'
The famous comic was enjoying food in the 6ix!
Lilly Singh has ruled YouTube for many years, hosted a late-night talk show and this weekend, she got a free cookie from Toronto's naughtiest waffle house.
Scarborough-raised comedian, Singh, visited Members Only Waffle House on Sunday, and the owner, Kirsty Fan, says she was "really kind."
Singh posted her visit to her Instagram story highlighting the waffle spot.
Canadian comedian Lilly Singh was spotted at Members Only Waffle House This Weekend! 📹 | Lilly Singh pic.twitter.com/M7W8m7zOrx
Singh films herself walking in the shop, saying, "I just walked into this place called Members Only, and this fine gentleman is giving me a free cookie for no reason."
"Can I have a cookie, though, for real?" she jokes, switching her tone to a concerned whisper.
An individual can be heard saying "Ya, of course," in the background
To which she excitedly yells, "Yay!"
Fan told Narcity that Singh and a friend came into the shop on February 6 at around 3:30 p.m. She says they came in because "they really liked the aesthetic of the store."
They offered her and her friend a free cookie which Singh insisted she'd pay for –although it seems she opted out of grabbing her own member.
"We told her that it was free, so she was like 'I wanna post about you guys.'"
Fan says she was "really kind' and that they didn't grab any pictures with the star.
"We truly wanted her to feel at home and share our energy with us."
Singh has been making her trip to Toronto count and also posted about her visit to Rick's Good Eats on Sunday, which serves up Punjabi-Canadian comfort food.
"No Toronto trip is complete without rolling through @ricksgoodeats to check the fam! So proud of @rickmatharu and @harjotghuman for not only surviving during a continuously tough pandemic but also thriving! The spot is dope. The staff is lovely. The food is BEST. When I pass, bury me in fries chaat. IYKYK," she wrote.