Lilly Singh & Howie Mandel Are Among The Judges Set For The Return Of 'Canada's Got Talent'
Some stars are about to be born!
After taking a bit of a hiatus, Canada's Got Talent will be making a comeback on our TV screens this spring.
In a press release on Tuesday, October 26, the new hosts of the spin-off of the popular talent show launched by Simon Cowell were announced.
This season features comedians Lilly Singh and Howie Mandel, who was also a judge on America's Got Talent, as well as singer Kardinal Offishall and WWE legend Trish Stratus will judge the competition.
The talent show, which features acts of all ages and skill sets, will be hosted by country artist and Calgary-native, Lindsay Ell.
"This group of blockbuster talent span music, comedy, film, television and sports entertainment," said Scott McGillivray, executive producer of Canada's Got Talent and owner of McGillivray Entertainment Media, in a press release. "Between them, they have been discovering, nurturing and inspiring performers for decades. We can't wait to see which new amazing talent they champion on our CGT stage!"
Production for the show is set to get underway next month in Niagara Falls, with the series scheduled to air this spring.