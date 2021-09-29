Trending Tags

The Trailer For 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 2 Is Here & Looks Like A Glittery Extravaganza

"Kim Kardashian, eat your heart out."

@canadasdragrace | Instagram, @canadasdragrace | Instagram

The trailer for Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race is officially here, and we are gagging at all of the "eleganza."

The trailer shows this season's queens wearing a range of beautiful outfits, from sexy, to weird, to just drop-dead stunning, with faces perfectly beat, as per usual.

"Kim Kardashian, eat your heart out," said one sassy queen in the trailer.

The full list of guest judges who will be participating on each week's panel was also revealed and will feature Bif Naked, Emma Hunter, Fefe Dobson, Gigi Gorgeous, and Mitsou to name a few.

The series is premiering on Thursday, October 14, and 12 Canuck queens will be trying to snatch the crown and win themselves a cash prize of $100,000.

As RuPaul always says, "may the best woman win!"

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 2 Is Coming & It'll Have 3 Stunning Queens From Ontario

The new season hits the screens October 14.

@canadasdragrace | Instagram, @canadasdragrace | Instagram

You read that right: Canada is ready to serve some charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent for a second time on season 2 of Canada's Drag Race.

12 sickening new queens will be competing to become the True North's next drag superstar, and three of them hail from good ol' Ontario. Meet the new season's Ontario queens before the show begins streaming on October 14 on Crave.

This New Series On Netflix Canada Is Like A More Lighthearted 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Tales of the City' will be available for streaming on Netflix as of June 7th.
Netflix | YouTube

Ever since the iconic RuPaul's Drag Race made its way onto Netflix, life has been that much better. If you ever find yourself in a bad mood, something about watching legendary drag queens getting all dolled up and lip syncing for their life will instantly put you in a better mood. If you've made your way through all the seasons of Ru and his girls, we've got good news - there's a new series on Netflix Canada and it's a more lighthearted version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The new series is called Tales of the City and is inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin. It tells the story of Mary Ann (played by Laura Linney), a woman who has made her way back to San Francisco after leaving twenty years prior to pursue her career. It definitely has all of the fun and heartwarming vibes of RuPaul's Drag Race.

