The Trailer For 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 2 Is Here & Looks Like A Glittery Extravaganza

From Toronto: Eve 6000
Eve 6000 says her drag is all things beautiful, glamourous, and campy.
"You know, just the best drag in the room pretty much," Eve 6000 said in her Canada's Drag Race promo video. She's inspired by Marilyn Monroe and "all the retro, gorgeous curvy ladies from the '50s and '60s."
"I'm here to represent the trans, nonbinary community," Eve continued. "I want to be an example for all the nonbinary kids out there, that you can do whatever you want, that you can be here, and that there's a place for you."
From Scarborough: Kimora Amour
Kimora Amour is representing Scarborough in this season, and she says she's nothing but "glitter, stones, and feathers, baby!"
"A lot of my drag does come from Afrofuturism," Amour said in her promo video. "I love the play on the futuristic but I love to have a Black or African element involved in it because that's just who I am. I want to be able to put out Black positivity into the world because I don't feel that — especially in the drag scene — it's often received."
Amour is a neuropathic, pain management procedural nurse by day, according to a press release about the new cast members, and has served the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also has a teenage son.
From Ottawa: Icesis Couture
"I'm Icesis Couture and I came here to make a friend, just a single friend," Icesis Couture said in her promo video.
Hailing from the nation's capital, this half-El Salvadorian queen says her drag is "literally, a sexy nightmare."
She shared her competition strategy, too: "I'm just going to keep my head down, do my work, and not learn any of these b*tches names."
The award-winning reality show is also set to have new judges this season. Canada's Drag Race Season 1 host Brooke Lynn Hytes will return and be joined by Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor.
