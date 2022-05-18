The Winner Of 'Canada's Got Talent' Has Been Announced & She's All Kinds Of Inspiring
She learned English by studying Celine Dion performances!
The winner of Canada's Got Talent has been announced and Jeanick Fournier is the new champion!
According to a press release on Wednesday, May 18, Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast casted their votes to crown the Quebecer as the winner of the talent show after her show-stopping performance of “The Show Must Go On” by Queen.
“Thank you to all of the people from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Québec and Canada for your support," said Fournier.
"Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, my partner, and my beautiful kids. My love is yours forever."
Born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Fournier is a mother and a palliative care beneficiary attendant as well as a singer.
According to the press release, she learned English by watching how Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien and Barbara Streisand breathe, pronounce their words and studied the way the iconic musicians spoke in interviews.
She also sings every day, whether it's to her kids or patients, and she even performed in a tribute group for Celine Dion for 15 years.
“I always knew Canada had a ton of talent and the acts absolutely delivered this season!" said Howie Mandel who acted as one of the judges this season alongside Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus.
"Congratulations to Jeanick Fournier. You’ve got a bright future ahead of you!”
With about 4.6 million Canadians tuning in to watch, it's safe to say that the show is a hit and has been renewed for a second season.
“It's thrilling to see how Canada has embraced & celebrated homegrown talent and become part of the Got Talent family," said the creator of the franchise, Simon Cowell.
For winning the show, Fournier will receive $150,000 and the opportunity to perform in the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.