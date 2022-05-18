NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada's got talent

The Winner Of 'Canada's Got Talent' Has Been Announced & She's All Kinds Of Inspiring

She learned English by studying Celine Dion performances!

Trending Staff Writer
Jeanick Fournier on "Canada's Got Talent"

Jeanick Fournier on "Canada's Got Talent"

GlobeNewswire

The winner of Canada's Got Talent has been announced and Jeanick Fournier is the new champion!

According to a press release on Wednesday, May 18, Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast casted their votes to crown the Quebecer as the winner of the talent show after her show-stopping performance of “The Show Must Go On” by Queen.

“Thank you to all of the people from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Québec and Canada for your support," said Fournier.

"Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, my partner, and my beautiful kids. My love is yours forever."

Born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Fournier is a mother and a palliative care beneficiary attendant as well as a singer.

According to the press release, she learned English by watching how Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien and Barbara Streisand breathe, pronounce their words and studied the way the iconic musicians spoke in interviews.

She also sings every day, whether it's to her kids or patients, and she even performed in a tribute group for Celine Dion for 15 years.

“I always knew Canada had a ton of talent and the acts absolutely delivered this season!" said Howie Mandel who acted as one of the judges this season alongside Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus.

"Congratulations to Jeanick Fournier. You’ve got a bright future ahead of you!”

With about 4.6 million Canadians tuning in to watch, it's safe to say that the show is a hit and has been renewed for a second season.

“It's thrilling to see how Canada has embraced & celebrated homegrown talent and become part of the Got Talent family," said the creator of the franchise, Simon Cowell.

For winning the show, Fournier will receive $150,000 and the opportunity to perform in the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...