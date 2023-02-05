Lilly Singh & Hailey Bieber Busted A Move To An Iconic Bollywood Bop & It's So Fun (VIDEO)
"Hailey definitely passed the desi vibe check."
Canada's very own Lilly Singh created a bit of a stir online recently when she posted a video of her and none other than Hailey Bieber getting their groove on.
On Friday, February 3, the YouTuber shared the sweet moment of the two shimmying to the titular track from the 2000 Bollywood hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan.
"When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model," Singh said in the caption of the video. "Like hiiiii @haileybieber."
"PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian," she sassily wrote.
Given that Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, is also a famous Canadian, it seems unlikely that Singh is her "new fav" but, hey — you never know!
Over in the comment section, people praised Lilly for celebrating her background and getting Hailey to join in.
"Petition for Lilly to make every celebrity dance to famous Bollywood moves," wrote one person.
"Hailey definitely passed the desi vibe check," another hilariously said.
"OMG never thought I’d see Hailey dancing to Bollywood!! Thank you for always including your culture wherever you go!" said one commenter.
"GET JUSTIN DANCING TO BOLLYWOOD SONGS NEXT WHAAAT," explained another in all caps.
It seems Hailey is on a bit of a roll for hanging out with famous Canadians — she was recently photographed with Simu Liu who flashed his six-pack abs while the pair attended an event for Tiffany & Co.'s that was held in Toronto.
Singh took a moment to poke some fun at Liu and the thirsty pics he posted to his Instagram.
"Okay yo take it easy," she commented on the post. "The rest of us are eating Timbits."
A full circle moment!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.