Simu Liu Flashed His Abs & Posed With Hailey Bieber On A Toronto Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
"Shang Chi & The Legend of the TenPack." 💀
Simu Liu was recently spotted out and about in his hometown of Toronto and it seems he forgot to put on a shirt before stepping out on the Tiffany & Co.'s red carpet and posing with none other than Hailey Bieber.
The famous Canadian opted for suit pants sans a belt and a blazer sans a shirt adorned with a large gem on the lapel. Don't worry though, he did in fact wear something on his chest — a double-layered gold chain necklace.
"Icy conditions in 🇨🇦," Liu captioned his post. In the second photo in the carousel, Bieber was wearing an all-black outfit complete with a bling-y necklace.
Unfortunately, her hubby Justin Bieber (who also likes to rock a bare chest at events) wasn't spotted at the gathering in Toronto.
In terms of his thirsty look, many in the comment section of his post had something to say.
"Okay yo take it easy. The rest of us are eating Timbits," wrote Lilly Singh.
"Shang Chi & The Legend of the TenPack," another said, making wordplay of Liu's role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
"SAUGA MANS!!" wrote comedian Andrew Fung of Liu's look.
As well as Liu and Beiber, Imaan Hammam, Reign Judge and Kate Bock also were photographed at the "exclusive cocktail event" in the Fashion District.
It's not the first time the Marvel star has decided to ditch his shirt for an event — back in November, the Liu flexed his abs while walking in Rihanna's Fenty x Savage show, which he described as a wild experience in comparison to his stock model days.
You do you, Simu — but stay warm!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.