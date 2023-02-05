Simu Liu Dished Out Advice On Dating, Life & Accounting & Gently Roasted One Question
Give this man a weekly column!
Before he was a stock photo model and a Marvel superhero, Simu Liu was actually an accountant in Toronto at Deloitte, which is what he studied to be at Western University.
On February 3, Liu took to Twitter to answer a fan's question about accounting which eventually led to some more complicated questions.
After explaining accrual and the difference between goodwill and non-controlling interest, he took some time to poke fun at one query about making a balance sheet.
"Your midterm is this week and you don't know how to make a balance sheet?" Liu hilariously questioned.
\u201c@AlwaysAFan13 your midterm is this week and you don't know how to make a balance sheet?\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1675476838
He then gave some advice about moving on from an ex that you still have feelings for.
"This is not a question about accounting," he wrote. "But if you're struggling with your feelings you should take a step back from this person. There's a reason why no contact is the only tried-and-true method. Don't give your heart the option to relapse!"
\u201c@abcdefsiakap this is not a question about accounting \n\nbut if you're struggling with your feelings you should take a step back from this person. there's a reason why no contact is the only tried-and-true method. don't give your heart the option to relapse!\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1675476838
He then doled out some advice about job burnout, which is a personal one for him as that's what eventually led to him quitting accounting and pursuing acting.
"I'd prob start with evaluating what's burning me out - am I doing the wrong job or working with the wrong ppl?" Liu explained.
"Am I doing the right job w right ppl but not taking enough time for me? Am I feeling stuck bc I've lost sight of my purpose?"
\u201c@RenataCruzSD that's tough... i'd prob start with evaluating what's burning me out - am i doing the wrong job or working with the wrong ppl? am i doing the right job w right ppl but not taking enough time for me? am i feeling stuck bc i've lost sight of my purpose?\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1675476838
As well, he shared some tender advice for dealing with grief and writer's block.
"Take a step back and stop worrying about the final product," he suggested. "Watch things and allow yourself to get inspired all over again. Journal. Write about your grief. Go into therapy."
\u201c@MissMarciePants take a step back and stop worrying about the final product. watch things and allow yourself to get inspired all over again. journal. write about your grief. go into therapy.\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1675476838
Liu is no stranger to therapy and opened up about the importance of it in 2022 after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"completely changed" his life.
"I was SO obsessed with the idea of taking up space and representing for my community that I worked nearly myself to exhaustion," Liu explained. "And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change."
"So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I’m especially excited because I’m in therapy and prioritizing my health," he continued.
Gotta take care of yourself first, folks!
