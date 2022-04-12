Simu Liu Said He Fought 'Tears Of Humiliation' After Getting Fired & Has Never Looked Back
"I owe my life to being let go from a career I hated."
Simu Liu opened up about the importance that April 12 holds for him in a lengthy and emotional post.
To mark the day, the Canadian actor took to his various social media accounts to share "a whole ass essay" about how getting fired from his accounting job in Toronto turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.
"Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately," he wrote.
"I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back."
He shared that he thought his life was over after that moment.
"Years of schooling, gifted programs, trying to live up to my parents’ expectations," he continued. "It all came crashing down in an instant."
He also said that he gets "funny and introspective" every year on April 12 but this year he's really "in his feels" as it's the tenth anniversary since everything went down.
Liu detailed how he spent four years "running around like a headless chicken" struggling to break into the industry while dealing with credit card debt. Then he spent another three years trying to get into Hollywood.
"It’s really only been these past three years that anything I’ve done has begun to bear any fruit," he shared.
"I know luck has played a substantial role in my successes but I am sure that if I hadn’t been cast in two life-changing roles, I’d still find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success on my own terms," he wrote. "Not my parents’ definition - MINE."
He then had some words of advice.
"I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but no amount of money is worth compromising your vision for yourself," the actor said. "The pursuit of a dream- YOUR dream- against all odds… that’s what life is all about."
He finished off his post by unironically thanking Deloitte Toronto for laying him off.
"You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.