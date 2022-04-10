Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
simu liu

Simu Liu Was Surprised With An Early Birthday Gift By Fans & He Had Best Response  (PHOTOS)

"How is this even real?!?!?!"

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu smiling. Right: Simu Liu with a mask on his head.

Simu Liu smiling. Right: Simu Liu with a mask on his head.

@simuliu | Instagram

Simu Liu recently shared the unexpected "massive gesture" that some of his fans made ahead of his birthday and had a heartfelt message for them in response.

On Sunday, April 10, the Canadian actor took to Insta and Twitter to show off the early present he had been gifted by supporters thousands of kilometres away.

"You guys are CRAZY," he tweeted in response to fans putting a picture of him on the back of a tuk-tuk in Thailand. "How is this even real?!?!?!"

He also said that it made him crave boba tea, which he often speaks about fondly.

Over on Instagram, Liu shared a carousel of images that fans had put together for him ahead of his big day with some sweet words.

"Woke up today stunned to see my face on the back of a Tuk Tuk in Thailand!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?" he captioned his post.

He also said that his supporters help him ignore the bad stuff that takes place online.

"I’ve always known that I had the best fans in the world," the actor shared.

"And that’s not just because of the massive gestures like this, but because of the positivity and support that I feel from them each and every day, from all corners of the world. The internet can be such a sad and angry place, but they help me drown out all of the negativity."

He also hilariously said that some of his fans should work for the CIA given how impressive their internet sleuthing abilities are in finding pictures of him.

"Thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart. You mean more to me than you will ever know," he said with a heart emoji.

Liu's birthday is coming up on April 19, according to IMDb, so there may be more surprises from his fans!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...