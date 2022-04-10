Simu Liu Was Surprised With An Early Birthday Gift By Fans & He Had Best Response (PHOTOS)
"How is this even real?!?!?!"
Simu Liu recently shared the unexpected "massive gesture" that some of his fans made ahead of his birthday and had a heartfelt message for them in response.
On Sunday, April 10, the Canadian actor took to Insta and Twitter to show off the early present he had been gifted by supporters thousands of kilometres away.
"You guys are CRAZY," he tweeted in response to fans putting a picture of him on the back of a tuk-tuk in Thailand. "How is this even real?!?!?!"
He also said that it made him crave boba tea, which he often speaks about fondly.
Craving thai boba tea now.— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1649600538
Over on Instagram, Liu shared a carousel of images that fans had put together for him ahead of his big day with some sweet words.
"Woke up today stunned to see my face on the back of a Tuk Tuk in Thailand!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?" he captioned his post.
He also said that his supporters help him ignore the bad stuff that takes place online.
"I’ve always known that I had the best fans in the world," the actor shared.
"And that’s not just because of the massive gestures like this, but because of the positivity and support that I feel from them each and every day, from all corners of the world. The internet can be such a sad and angry place, but they help me drown out all of the negativity."
He also hilariously said that some of his fans should work for the CIA given how impressive their internet sleuthing abilities are in finding pictures of him.
"Thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart. You mean more to me than you will ever know," he said with a heart emoji.
Liu's birthday is coming up on April 19, according to IMDb, so there may be more surprises from his fans!
