Simu Liu Had A Twitter Meltdown After Filming 'Hot Ones' & It's So Good

"It's a goddamn crisis."

@simuliu | Instagram

Marvel actor Simu Liu appears to have just filmed an episode of Hot Ones, and if his Twitter reaction is any indication of how the episode went, it's going to be pure gold.

The Canadian star took to his Instagram story on Monday, November 22 where he shared a selfie with himself and host Sean Evans.

@simuliu | Instagram

"Jesus Christ why did I do this," he wrote in all caps in the Instagram story.

Liu later shared more of his feelings about the experience on his Twitter where he appeared to be falling apart.

"I'm gonna level with you guys I just ate some really spicy wings and I'm spiralling a bit my stomach is a mess I still can't feel my lips it's a goddamn crisis," Liu said.

"Milk is a false god," he tweeted as a follow-up.

Recently, Liu hosted Saturday Night Live on November 20 where he shared how he managed to land the lead role in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings during his opening monologue.

"The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian gets their big break — by asking politely," he said. "Back in 2014 — and this is a true story — I tweeted, 'Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now how about an Asian superhero?'"

After working hard and putting that thought out into the Twitterverse, he was eventually cast in the role and of course had the most Canadian response.

"After I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me.'"

