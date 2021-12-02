Simu Liu Revealed The Strangest Place He's Ever Seen His Stock Photos (VIDEO)
It's pretty random!
Marvel actor Simu Liu has just revealed some of the details of his infamous stock photo career on Hot Ones, and his pictures have ended up in some strange places.
On Thursday, December 2, the Canadian celeb chatted with host Sean Evans about the most bizarre places he's seen himself.
"I saw myself on the wall of a karate dojo," Liu said. "But we didn’t do any karate photos in the stock shoot, so it was actually, it was a photo I think of me doing Zumba."
"Also, somewhat ironically, I was on the cover of an accounting textbook," he said. Earlier in the episode, he revealed that he used to be an accountant and that he was terrible at it. "I wouldn't trust me to teach anybody anything about accounting."
Things went downhill for Liu shortly afterwards as the spicy wings started affecting his ability to think and speak.
After taking a bite of a particularly spicy wing, he simply said, "Oh god, oh god, oh my god," and then banged his hands on the table.
He also let out a few involuntary sounds, including a burp, which he apologized for to Evans.
"This is not how my mother raised me," he said.
As well as doing Hot Ones, Liu was recently on Saturday Night Live where he shared the super Canadian way he landed the role of Shang-Chi.
"The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian gets their big break — by asking politely. For real, for real," he said during his monologue. "Back in 2014 — and this is a true story — I tweeted, 'Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now how about an Asian superhero?'"
"And five years later, Marvel did make their first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me.'"