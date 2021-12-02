Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Simu Liu Revealed The Strangest Place He's Ever Seen His Stock Photos (VIDEO)

It's pretty random!

Simu Liu Revealed The Strangest Place He's Ever Seen His Stock Photos (VIDEO)
First We Feast | YouTube

Marvel actor Simu Liu has just revealed some of the details of his infamous stock photo career on Hot Ones, and his pictures have ended up in some strange places.

On Thursday, December 2, the Canadian celeb chatted with host Sean Evans about the most bizarre places he's seen himself.

"I saw myself on the wall of a karate dojo," Liu said. "But we didn’t do any karate photos in the stock shoot, so it was actually, it was a photo I think of me doing Zumba."

"Also, somewhat ironically, I was on the cover of an accounting textbook," he said. Earlier in the episode, he revealed that he used to be an accountant and that he was terrible at it. "I wouldn't trust me to teach anybody anything about accounting."

Things went downhill for Liu shortly afterwards as the spicy wings started affecting his ability to think and speak.

After taking a bite of a particularly spicy wing, he simply said, "Oh god, oh god, oh my god," and then banged his hands on the table.

He also let out a few involuntary sounds, including a burp, which he apologized for to Evans.

"This is not how my mother raised me," he said.

As well as doing Hot Ones, Liu was recently on Saturday Night Live where he shared the super Canadian way he landed the role of Shang-Chi.

"The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian gets their big break — by asking politely. For real, for real," he said during his monologue. "Back in 2014 — and this is a true story — I tweeted, 'Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now how about an Asian superhero?'"

"And five years later, Marvel did make their first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me.'"

From Your Site Articles

Simu Liu Gave A Heartfelt Shout Out To Square One Mall & Mississauga On Hot Ones

He use to frequent Abercrombie & Fitch.

simuliu | Instagram , Atomazul | Dreamstime

If you grew up in Mississauga, there's a pretty good chance you spent a good portion of your teenage years bumming around Square One waiting to come of age, or at least that's what Simu Liu was doing.

The Shang Chi And The Ten Rings star was questioned about the mall's impact on his youth during his appearance on Hot Ones this Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less

Simu Liu Absolutely Lost It On 'Hot Ones' & His Involuntary Noises Are Too Much (VIDEO)

"This is not how my mother raised me."

First We Feast | YouTube

Canadian actor Simu Liu was recently on Hot Ones, and the struggle looked so real.

The Marvel star took on Sean Evans and the spicy wings, and while he started off strong, the heat clearly got to him about midway through the episode.

Keep Reading Show less

Simu Liu Was Presented With A Custom Toronto Raptors Jersey During Tuesday's Game (PHOTO)

Too bad the Raps lost! 🇨🇦

@simuliu | Instagram

Canadian actor and icon Simu Liu always shows love for the Toronto Raptors and the team has just proved that they appreciate him, too!

On Tuesday, November 30, the Marvel star was at the Scotiabank Arena to cheer on his team as they took on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Keep Reading Show less

Simu Liu Joined In The Urban Dictionary Name Trend & Somehow His Penis Got Involved

We looked up the names "Drake" and "Ryan Reynolds" too! 🙈

@simuliu | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Marvel actor and Canadian star Simu Liu has shared an unofficial interpretation of his name via Instagram… and it's not for the easily embarrassed!

Keep Reading Show less