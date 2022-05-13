8 Celebrities You Might Actually Spot In Toronto For The JUNO Awards This Weekend
Maybe you'll be lucky enough to see Avril Lavigne! 🤘
The JUNO Awards are taking over Toronto this weekend, and that means there will be a ton of celebs walking through the 6ix's streets — so you might just be able to spot one of them.
On Sunday, May 15, the Canadian awards show will post up at the Budweiser Stage where there will be musical performances and special appearances by some of the country's biggest celebs.
Music lovers can still cop tickets to the JUNO Awards, or you can take your chances to see if you can peep one of these eight celebs this weekend.
Avril Lavigne
Canada's pop-punk princess is not only going to present an award at the JUNOs this year, but she'll also perform on the main stage. Avril Lavigne was just in Toronto a couple of weeks ago to surprise Olivia Rodrigo fans at a concert to sing "Complicated".
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is coming back to the 6ix, and he's going to host the JUNO awards this year. The Shang Chi star just capped off a family vacay, and is already in Toronto to kick off his very own book tour for his memoir, We Were Dreamers (so you might want to keep your eyes peeled!)
Andrew Phung
Calling all Kim's Conveniencefans! There will be a Kimchee and Jung reunion on the main stage as Andrew Phung is set to present an award at the JUNOs.
Shawn Mendes
Pickering's very own Shawn Mendes is getting awarded the International Achievement Award at the JUNOs this year. It looks like Mendes is already in the 6ix as a video of him floated on Twitter where he was spotted at an Impact Kitchen with Director X.
Arkells
Even though the Arkells are still on their Blink Once tour, they will be making a stop back in Toronto to perform at the JUNOs. The band has also been nominated for a couple of awards too, like Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year.
Mustafa
Mustafa will be making his debut performance at the JUNO Awards this year. The singer, poet, and filmmaker is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year and for Alternative Album of the Year (which are his first ever nominations from the JUNOs too.)
Charlotte Cardin
Montreal's Charlotte Cardin is taking a quick break from her tour to stop by at the JUNOs to sing on the main stage. She is also leading the pack with the most JUNO Award nominations this year with six noms in total, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire is also set to rock out at the Canadian music awards show this year. The Montreal group just performed on Saturday Night Live with Benedict Cumberbatch.