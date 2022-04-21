The Arkells Helped Plan A Surprise Proposal At An Ontario Show & It's Heartwarming (VIDEO)
The band played their favourite song as the question was popped!
What's the first question you ask after one of your friends got engaged? Is it, "Oh my god, how did they propose?"
Well, this one couple from Toronto has a story for the ages as Fabian Vargas proposed to the love of his life, Drew Price, on stage with one of their favourite bands, the Arkells (and the band even helped plan the proposal too!)
Vargas and Price were invited to go to the Arkells show at Oshawa's Tribute Communities Centre, and that's when Vargas knew that the perfect time to pop the question would be when their song "My Heart's Always Yours" played live at the show.
The Arkells mean a lot to the couple — they even once surprised each other with the same record one anniversary — and so Vargas knew that he would propose to Price then.
"That's when I got the ring," Vargas shared with Narcity. "I just DM'd the Arkells to make sure that they were going to play the song."
Vargas said he knew exactly how he wanted to propose to Price, but the plan quickly changed after the band and their band manager got in contact to make plans to make the dream proposal come true.
"When Fabian reached out, letting us know that his engagement ring had some of our lyrics on it, we knew we wanted to do something special for them," Arkells frontman, Max Kerman, told Narcity.
So, the Arkells, along with Vargas' friends, got together to plan the ultimate proposal on stage.
The proposal
"Is this your favourite song?" Kerman is heard asking Vargas in the proposal video as the couple joined the band on stage.
Soon after Kerman's question, Vargas is seen grabbing something out of his back pocket which caused fans to erupt in screams. With the caption "Love is love," the band shared the video of the proposal on their TikTok, which has since gone viral with over 420,000 views and 54,000 likes.
Price told Narcity that he thought they were up on stage to lead the fans in a dance to the song and that the whole experience on stage was "overwhelming."
"It never dawned on me or clued in until the whole kneeling thing happened [..] that's when I realized that we were not there to dance," Price said.
What Vargas loved the most about that moment was when they started to sing to each other and dance together, where they "blocked out everyone else."
Wedding plans
While they haven't gotten that far yet into the wedding plans, they do know that they want to have the ceremony in downtown Toronto with their friends and family — "and lots of Arkells' music."
But, they do plan to play "My Heart's Always Yours" at their wedding with a projection of their proposal.
And, Vargas and Price hinted that the Arkells are invited to the ceremony.
"They can just come in — if they happen to bring their instruments and wanted to sing that song for us to dance in the middle of the wedding — we're okay with that as well," Vargas said.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.