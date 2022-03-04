This Historic Manor Near Toronto Will Plan Your Proposal & It's A Real-Life Fairytale
Get ready for them to say yes! 💍
Finding that special someone you want to spend the rest of your life with is a rare and beautiful thing. If you're wracking your brain on how to pop the question, don't stress, there's an Ontario team that will plan the perfect proposal for you.
The Ruby Manor is a heritage site near Toronto offering studio space for a number of events, including marriage proposals and small weddings. The proposal packages are intimate and romantic, allowing you to focus on your partner and the ring, while they take care of the rest.
If you know that your future fiancé would love that fairytale experience, this is the perfect way to create a magical moment without having to plan and set up each tiny detail. There are two proposal packages to choose from, A Romantic Red and Simply Perfect Proposal. Both take place in their 'Paris' studio, one of four unique and picturesque rooms for hosting in the manor.
These packages include the decorated space full of balloons, rose petals and candles, a 20-minute photography session, a 'marry me' sign, speaker access, a bottle of prosecco and use of the room for an hour. You can always customize with add-ons if you're looking to personalize the experience.
The team will even create a story for when you arrive, to sneakily separate you and your partner in order to save the big surprise. They're available and ready to help you the day of, so all you need to think about is what you'll say when you're on one knee. If you're interested in an intimate wedding or engagement photo shoot, you can also rent out one of their studios for events and gatherings. There is a capacity of 30 guests for these events.
The Ruby Manor
Price: $1100+
Address: 8028 Creditview Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can plan a fairytale engagement without guesswork or stress, at a luxury destination. Everything you need to pop the question is included in proposal packages, except the ring and the words of course.