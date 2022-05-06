Toronto Resident Surprised A Delivery Driver With Cash & The Video's Honestly A Tearjerker
"Sorry, I’m deaf. You have no idea what you have just done for me"
In the hustle and bustle of Toronto, it's important to remember the little things that could make such a difference in someone else's life. Thankfully, the internet is sometimes there to share videos that remind Torontonians how to stay humble and kind.
A Toronto resident and content creator named CJ posted a video on TikTok on April 17 showing a delivery driver's most wholesome and heartwarming reaction.
The TikToker, who has around one million followers, told Narcity that he surprised the courier with $500 out of his own pocket because he feels that ever since the pandemic, "we've lost humanity."
"Everything changed in COVID and what I noticed is, instead of people coming together, we were actually being told we need to go apart... and we got used to that."
"The reason why I'm doing this is just to show empathy and to have empathy or restore humanity," he added.
@cjay011
Everybody has a story. I can’t believe this happened. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #delivery #humanity #givingthanks #money #love #positivity #mom #bekind #stranger #socialexperiment #lost #rip
The video shows the courier walking up to a door and leaving a package. They then notice a note left for them to read, and they pick up a red box and pull out money.
The delivery driver then starts to communicate via sign language to the camera that they spotted on the porch, which CJ captions them saying "I love you," "Thank you," and "Love."
The person then takes out their phone and starts typing. CJ says, "it took maybe about two minutes on his phone to type it out," and because it's a TikTok video, he shortened it. The very genuine and emotional message in the video from the delivery person can be heard saying:
"Sorry, I'm deaf. You have no idea what you have just done for me, I just lost my mom a few days ago, and this money is going to help pay for those bills, thank you so very much, my angel."
"This is proof, mom is still watching over me.
Okay, cue the tears.
CJ said he posted the video because "it was really heartfelt, this was kind of like it was meant to be."
He believes that change starts with one person, and that's "all it takes."
"We all say, look at what the world has come to, but no one is willing to do anything about it, they're just accepting it," CJ concludes.
Talk about that warm fuzzy feeling inside, eh?