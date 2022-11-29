A Boy Cried After His Parents Surprised Him With Raptors Tickets & The TikTok Is So Humbling
The 10-year-old has never been to a Toronto Raptors game!
A 10-year-old boy has made a lot of people feel all fuzzy inside after a video his mom posted went viral on TikTok.
Krissy Ang, the mother of the boy who is being referred to as the Raptors Kid, posted a video on her TikTok of the most heartwarming surprise that resulted in over 770,000 views and a very humbling response.
Ang and her husband, Fab, have been planning to surprise their kid with tickets to a Toronto Raptors game for weeks, she told Narcity.
@krissybreetz
He thought today was about his first ride on “The GO Train” … little did he know where he was about to go! #BeTheReasonVisa #fyp #moment #memories #toronto #tdot #416 #torontoraptors #fanpage #surprise
One day, the boy told his parents he thought riding on the GO Train would be cool because he'd never been on the train before. Krissy saw that as the perfect opportunity to orchestrate this surprise.
"How would you feel if next weekend, we got on the GO train and we took a ride downtown and we just kind of like walked around and went out for lunch," she told her son. "He was over the moon and thrilled and could barely sleep the night before."
Little did he know, he would watch a Raptors game in person for the first time in his life. The Raptors Kid is "an overall basketball fanatic," his mom said.
@krissybreetz
#BeTheReasonVisa #toronto #tdot #torontoraptors #christmas #surprised #netflix #kidsoftiktok #memories #fyp
Once his parents told him he was going to watch the Raptors play against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, November 26, the kid was in absolute shock, leading him to tears of happiness — even his parents started crying.
"He is such a loving, genuine and pure-hearted little boy, and everyone that knows him knows his character. So it was such a pure moment for us, and we were emotional at that moment," Ang said.
To make things even better, the Raptors' official TikTok page messaged the family and told them to "look out for a message from us."
Ang said, "as far as we know, right now, it is just a surprise. So I guess we're going to have to wait and see."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.