A TikToker Secretly Gave Her Dad A Kidney To Save Him & His Reaction Will Make You Tear Up (VIDEO)
Make sure you grab some tissues!
A woman is sharing what happened when her dad finally found out that she was his anonymous kidney donor and his reaction is so heartwarming.
TikToker Delayne posted the video in February showing her walking into her dad's hospital room and revealing after eight months that it had been her who had given him a kidney.
In the video, Delayne's dad can be heard saying "oh my God, are you kidding me?" as soon as he sees Delayne coming into his room from behind a curtain.
Not surprisingly, he then gets super emotional as she walks over and comforts him.
"I knew you were up to something," he says to her.
@delayne_i
watch my dad find out that I was his anonymous kidney donor after keeping it a secret for 8 months 🥹 grab a tissue! ##fyp##kidneydonor
In an interview with News 4 for KMOV, Delayne Ivanowski says she had been planning to do the transplant over a year ago after she found out that her dad, John Ivanowski, was suffering from Immunoglobulin A Deficiency, which causes the immune system to become overactive and attack the kidneys.
“From there it’s just been dialysis every couple of days since then. So, for over a year, he’s been hooked up to a machine for three, four, five hours a day. It’s not the right quality of life I don’t think anyone should have to live in," the 25-year-old said in the interview.
“So, then my first thought was, why can’t he just have my kidney right now.”
However, the Missouri man was not in support of that idea.
“I’m like, ‘You’re too young, you’ve got a long time to be here and my time’s limited,'" he said.
John also told Good Morning America (GMA) that he initially rejected the idea because he was worried about losing a second child.
According to GMA, John lost his son, and Delayne's only sibling, to cancer nearly 16 years ago.
"I thought, I lost my boy and if anything happened to Delayne, I don't know what I would do," he said.
Still, Delayne didn't listen and went behind her day's back for eight months as she planned everything in secret.
“I didn’t find out until the day of surgery after we were post-op. She opened the door and came through and I was just like oh my lord,” John explained to the outlet.
Delayne posted that reaction on TikTok and it has since reached millions of people who have been super supportive of the act of love between the daughter and father.
"Beautiful. You said 'I love you' by doing this louder than words ever could," one person commented on the video.
"The gratefulness yet worry in his eyes are so sad yet beautiful," another person wrote.
One commenter said John "wouldn’t have taken it if he had known."
"It’s true, most parents would never take an organ from their child. Just in case something ever happened to them," another person shared.
In a follow-up TikTok video, Delayne shared that her dad is "doing wonderful" and said she would do it all over again if it meant saving her dad's life.
She has also started a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical costs of both surgeries that insurance doesn't cover.
As of March 1 at 4 p.m. ET the fundraiser had reached more than $12,700, which is way above Delayne's initial goal of $5,000.