A Woman Went To The Hospital For Pain & Found Out She Was Pregnant When She 'Saw The Head'
"Came home two days later with a perfectly healthy baby."👶🍼
Typically soon-to-be-moms have nine months to prepare for their baby, but how would you feel if you found out you were pregnant moments before you gave birth?
Although it may sound unbelievable, it happened to one woman and she's sharing the whole story on TikTok.
In a video with her daughter, TikToker Kayla Simpson explains how she went to the hospital thinking she had appendicitis, but it wasn't until she had an ultrasound and saw her baby's head that she found out she was about to be a mom.
The 21-year-old said she was a sophomore in college when she began experiencing health issues. She eventually went to the hospital for help and doctors were initially stumped by her condition.
"While they were doing an ultrasound my mom saw something familiar on the screen," she continued in her video. "Seconds later I started screaming in pain and the doctor ran in. It was a head!!"
Simpson said she pushed out her daughter Madi 15 minutes later.
"Came home 2 days later with a perfectly healthy baby and my best friend," she added. "She's now about to turn 1 and we are doing amazing!"
With 16.5 million views, people are shocked by the story.
"I can’t imagine having to process that I was pregnant and now have a baby in the same 24 hours," one person wrote.
"I seriously cannot comprehend how this happens to people. I knew I was pregnant at 3 weeks lol," another comment echoed.
Another person questioned how Simpson couldn't feel the baby. "I just can’t comprehend as my 30wk fetus throws a literal rave inside my uterus like HOW DID YOU NOT FEEL THIS."
One follower expressed they're afraid of something like this happening to them. "It's stories like this that make me constantly terrified that I'm pregnant and don't know it."
Others are sharing their own stories about how a similar thing happened to them.
"Two weeks ago, I had a urinary tract infection and went to urgent care with the worst pain of my life and they saw I was pregnant (me not knowing at all). Two days later I had my daughter," one woman said.
"Thank you for sharing your story bc that just happened to me (my baby boy turns one month today!) but i thought i was the only one in the world that this happened to!" another woman added.
Simpson tells the video over Meghan Trainor's song Made You Look, and even the singer herself reached out to the young mom.
"Wowwwwww ur incredible 🥰 she’s perfect 🥺," Meghan Trainor wrote in the comments.
Narcity reached out to Simpson for a comment but did not hear back as of press time. However, she did answer a bunch of people’s questions in a follow-up video.
One of the first questions Simpson addressed was whether she was on birth control. She answered that by saying she has never been on birth control.
@kaylanicolesimpson
Birth control?, period? Drinking?, belly?, parents reaction? Everything in 1 vid. You’re welcome:)
As for if she was partying in college during the pregnancy, Simpson said she was home for most of the nine months and was not partying.
"A lot of people were commenting 'oh that baby for sure has FAS [Fetal Alcohol Syndrome].' She does not," Simpson noted saying her daughter was born healthy.
"And then I get 'Did you have your period all nine months?' I did, it would be the normal four or five days," the TikToker explained.
The biggest question the young mom gets is if the dad knows and whether he's in their daughter's life. Simpson said yes to both.
One of the main things people may be wondering about is if Simpson had a baby bump that would have tipped her off.
"I had no stomach and I lost 30 pounds. I was the skinniest I've ever been," she explained as she showed a picture of herself in a bikini at six months pregnant.
The most heartwarming part of the video is when Simpson shows screenshots of the convo between her parents when Simpson's mom told her dad that she was pregnant.
"Omg I can't believe this is happening! Life just changed in one night! When should we go get stuff?" Simpson's dad said in the texts. "Omg! I'm a grandpa."
People in the comments section are loving her parents' reactions.
"You’re parents are amazing! I literally started bawling when your dad said to be understanding and not freak out," one comment reads.
From the sounds of the story, Simpson may have experienced a cryptic pregnancy.
A cryptic pregnancy happens when a woman doesn't know she's pregnant until later in the pregnancy or at the time of birth, WedMD explains.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, cryptic pregnancies are "not entirely uncommon."
The clinic lists a number of reasons why a woman might not realize she's pregnant, including having irregular periods, no symptoms of a pregnancy, no baby bump or being on birth control.