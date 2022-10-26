Nick Cannon's Ex Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant & This Might Be His 12th Baby
He has at least two others on the way!
It's getting increasingly harder to keep track of how many children Nick Cannon has and is expecting because it seems like the number goes up every few weeks.
Now his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Alyssa Scott has people wondering if Cannon's 12th child is on the way, after announcing that she is once again pregnant.
Scott shared an image on her Instagram page of herself holding her daughter and showing off her baby bump in a light blue strapless dress.
"With you by my side…" Scott captioned the Instagram post.
The picture has people wondering if she is once again having a baby with Cannon, although neither party has confirmed nor denied that Cannon is the father.
If the baby is, in fact, Cannon's, then it would be the second child the two have had together and Scott's third overall. The two share a now-deceased son, Zen Cannon.
Zen was born on June 23, 2021, but was diagnosed with brain cancer and died of the illness five months later.
Zen was Cannon's seventh child overall and only child with Scott.
Since Zen's passing, Cannon has had quite a few other children, and another two are on the way, not including the baby Scott is currently expecting.
Cannon has had a total of nine children already but is expecting babies No. 11 and 12 with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.
If Scott's baby is confirmed to be Cannon's, then that would make the child his 12th in total.
One follower even commented, "I'm not even gonna guess this is Nick's baby," under Scott's Instagram post announcing the pregnancy. "Congrats on your blessing."
Although she only recently posted about her pregnancy, Scott and Cannon got together back in June to celebrate what would have been their son Zen's first birthday.
Cannon posted images of the emotional event on his Instagram, and from the pictures, you can see Scott's significantly smaller bump forming, although neither of the parties addressed it.
He had his most recent baby earlier in September with model LaNisha Cole.
We're just going to have to wait and find out if the baby is Cannon's or not.