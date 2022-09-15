Nick Cannon Welcomed A Surprise Baby No. 9 & He's Not Even Done For The Year
He's had six kids over a two-year span!
Nick Cannon's done it again.
The comedian dropped another baby announcement on his social media accounts Wednesday, as he welcomed his ninth child into the world with yet another woman.
Although this is far from his first time being a dad, it is his first baby with photographer and model LaNisha Cole. We didn't even know this was in the works until the announcement.
"God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," Cannon wrote on Instagram. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
He announced the baby's name as Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, and the post shows him with the baby and mom in the delivery room.
"Once again I am in Awe of the Devine (sic) Feminine!"
The post is filled with religious comments, but he also uses it to defend the various mothers of his children, and to ask his critics to leave them alone.
"So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," he writes.
Onyx is Cannon's second baby born in 2022 and sixth since December 2020.
She also won't be his last addition this year.
Less than a month ago, the talk show host announced via an Instagram post that he was expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, his third with the model.
Although they didn't announce a due date for the baby, the child is expected before the end of the year.
He also might have Baby No. 11 in the works. Another one of his baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, is also expecting right now, although neither party has confirmed that the father is Cannon. De La Rosa recently explained that the two are in an "open relationship."
If De La Rosa's baby is Cannon's it would be his eleventh child, which would officially push him past Elon Musk's 10 kids. Those counts include one child who died shortly after birth for each one.
We also can't rule out another surprise baby before the end of the year, in addition to the one with Bell.
Now, all we can do is wait and see how many new babies he fathers in 2023!