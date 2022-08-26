Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
He might hit Baby No. 10 by the end of the year 😮
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!
The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Cannon made the announcement via an Instagram reel showing BTS shots from a maternity shoot with Bell. The shoot included several outfit changes and plenty of PDA between Cannon and Bell, who seems to be quite far along.
“Time Stopped, and This Happened…” said the caption of his post, followed by the hashtags #Sunshine #SonRISE.
This will be his third child with Bell. The two already share a son, five-year-old Golden Sagon, and a daughter, 19-month-old Powerful Queen, according to People.
Cannon already has two children with Mariah Carey, one with Alyssa Scott, one with Bre Tiesi and two with Abby De La Rosa, in addition to the ones he has with Bell.
De La Rosa is also pregnant right now, although she and Cannon have not confirmed that he is the father.
Still, De La Rosa seemed to have fun with the whole thing when she joked this week that Cannon was spawning a generation of his own.
"Move over Kardashians, Gen 'C' taking over babyyyyy," she wrote in response to a video about Cannon's news.
His most recent new arrival was a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi last month. That marks Baby No. 8, although De La Rosa and Bell could make it 10 by the end of the year.
That also means this would be his third baby in 2022 and sixth child since 2021.
That’s a lot of babies all at once!
Cannon first became a father when he had twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey back in 2011.
One thing’s for sure; his kids will never be lonely because they'll always have a half-sibling or two around their age.
- Elon Musk Reportedly Had Two Secret Children With A Canadian ... ›
- Elon Musk Has So Many Children & Here's What We Know About ... ›
- Nick Cannon Just Welcomed Baby No. 8 & He Still Hasn't Caught ... ›
- Nick Cannon Says More Babies 'Are On The Way' & The Internet ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds Serves Nick Cannon A 'Vasectomy' Cocktail In A ... ›