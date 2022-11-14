Nick Cannon Hinted At How Much He Pays In Child Support & It's Not Cheaper By The Dozen
It's up in the millions 👀
With Nick Cannon’s brood growing, one question is likely on many people’s minds: how much does Cannon pay in child support for his 11 children?
Over the weekend, Cannon welcomed his 11th child overall and third child with Abby De La Rosa, and the questions around child support have never been hotter.
“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually,” Cannon told The Neighbourhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”
The Masked Singer host made the statement on Friday, the same day his daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with De La Rosa, was born.
Cannon posted about the birth of his 11th child, who also happened to be born on the 11th day of the 11th month of the year, and dedicated a sweet caption on Instagram to her and her mom De La Rosa.
“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa, I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” Cannon wrote in his caption. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Cannon and De La Rosa also share a pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.
His most recent baby isn’t even the last child he’s expecting in the near future.
His baby mama Alyssa Scott is expecting a child and it’s speculated that the baby is also Cannon’s, although neither party has confirmed the rumours.
If those rumours are true then the baby will be Cannon's 12th child.
So it’s safe to say that however much Cannon does pay in child support, will only grow from here.
