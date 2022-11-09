The World's Population Is Set To Pass 8 Billion & People Are Begging Nick Cannon To 'Stop'
"People of the 51st century will all be descendants of Nick Cannon."
The world's population keeps on growing, as does the number of Nick Cannon's children, and some people are now pleading for the comedian to stop procreating.
A recent report from the United Nations said the world population is projected to reach a whopping 8 billion on November 15, and by 2080 we can expect the globe to have 10.8 billion people.
With a week left until this giant global milestone is met, people are starting to point fingers at certain individuals and some of them are coming after Nick Cannon.
One Twitter user asked Cannon to "STOPPPPP" after retweeting an Uber Facts tweet about the world's population reaching 8 billion by next week.
Since being published, the tweet has already gained almost 270,000 likes and over 30,000 retweets.
Another Twitter user commented under the tweet, "I'm f***ing," followed by four crying emojis, to which another user wrote back, "nick is too."
"This makes me proud to be gay," wrote another user. "We're part of the solution!!"
Another user joked, "people of the 51st century will all be descendants of Nick Cannon," to which another user added, "he's literally pulling an adam-from-the-bible here."
"Genghis Khan got competition," wrote another user.
Nick Cannon may have broken a record for having the most babies in the past year, and he's not ready to stop given that he has more babies on the way.
Since December 2020, Cannon has welcomed six children into this world, five of them since 2021.
Cannon has also confirmed that he is expecting another two babies soon with his previous baby mamas, Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon's ex, Alyssa Scott and the mother of his now-deceased child, Zen Cannon, recently revealed that she is currently pregnant on her social media.
Although neither Scott nor Cannon have confirmed that the baby is his, rumours are swirling that he might be the dad.
Even Ryan Reynolds joked about Cannon potentially fathering another child with Scoot in a hilarious tweet that said "we’re gonna need a bigger bottle."
So it's safe to say having babies is becoming somewhat of a hobby for the TV host and comedian.
